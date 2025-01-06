iifl-logo-icon 1
Shardul Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

440.8
(-0.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:33:00 PM

Shardul Sec. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.78

-26.79

-20.37

-0.12

Other operating items

Operating

4.78

-26.79

-20.37

-0.12

Capital expenditure

0

0.05

0

-0.05

Free cash flow

4.78

-26.74

-20.37

-0.17

Equity raised

486.44

285.83

186.87

185.39

Investing

113.92

124.07

23.76

-0.71

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

1.04

1.05

Net in cash

605.14

383.16

191.31

185.55

