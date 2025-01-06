Shardul Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.78
-26.79
-20.37
-0.12
Other operating items
Operating
4.78
-26.79
-20.37
-0.12
Capital expenditure
0
0.05
0
-0.05
Free cash flow
4.78
-26.74
-20.37
-0.17
Equity raised
486.44
285.83
186.87
185.39
Investing
113.92
124.07
23.76
-0.71
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
1.04
1.05
Net in cash
605.14
383.16
191.31
185.55
No Record Found
