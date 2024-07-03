Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹449
Prev. Close₹444
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.92
Day's High₹449
Day's Low₹440.8
52 Week's High₹556.85
52 Week's Low₹147.65
Book Value₹384.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)771.4
P/E4.41
EPS100.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.5
17.5
17.5
17.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
535.16
344.37
370.13
294.79
Net Worth
552.66
361.87
387.63
312.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.78
-26.79
-20.37
-0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
172.91
6.62
15.39
23.66
5.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
172.91
6.62
15.39
23.66
5.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.8
0.02
0.12
0.02
0.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Charul Abuwala
Chairman & Exec. Director
R Sundaresan
Independent Director
Devesh Vasavada
Executive Director & CS
Daya Bariya
Independent Director
Lalit shah
Executive Director
Yogendra Chaturvedi
Reports by Shardul Securities Ltd
Summary
Shardul Securities Ltd., formerly known as Shriyam Securities & Finance Limited (SSFL), the Flagship Company of the Shriyam Group was originally incorporated as Spotlight Trade & Finance, a public limited company, in Jul.85. In May 93, the name of the company was changed to SSFL. However, due to change in policies the focus of the Company shifted to investment banking activities and is presently engaged in investment in Equity / Debt / Merchant Banking / IPO Funding / Advisory Services and Broking Activities.The company made its maiden public issue in Dec.95 and commenced its operations shortly thereafter. Till 1988, the main business of the company was lending and hence the income was by way of interest. The company had not made any profits during that period. By Apr.93, SSFL had also ventured into consulting services, merchant banking, etc. The company received SEBI registration as a category-I merchant banker in Sep.93.The company later ventured into issue management and has managed several rights/public issues in various capacities such as lead managers/co-managers/advisors. SSFL has also been awarded the membership of the National Stock Exchange for both the wholesale debt market as well as the capital market segment. The membership has been transferred to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shriyam Broking Intermediary. SSFL came out with a public issue of Rs 30 cr at a premium of Rs 20 per share to augment its resources for further growth and diversification.During 2006, the
The Shardul Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹440.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shardul Securities Ltd is ₹771.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shardul Securities Ltd is 4.41 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shardul Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shardul Securities Ltd is ₹147.65 and ₹556.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shardul Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.83%, 3 Years at 63.14%, 1 Year at 161.18%, 6 Month at 81.30%, 3 Month at 5.97% and 1 Month at 3.22%.
