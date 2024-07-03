iifl-logo-icon 1
Shardul Securities Ltd Share Price

440.8
(-0.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:33:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open449
  • Day's High449
  • 52 Wk High556.85
  • Prev. Close444
  • Day's Low440.8
  • 52 Wk Low 147.65
  • Turnover (lac)18.92
  • P/E4.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value384.24
  • EPS100.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)771.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Shardul Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

449

Prev. Close

444

Turnover(Lac.)

18.92

Day's High

449

Day's Low

440.8

52 Week's High

556.85

52 Week's Low

147.65

Book Value

384.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

771.4

P/E

4.41

EPS

100.72

Divi. Yield

0

Shardul Securities Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Shardul Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shardul Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.83%

Non-Promoter- 25.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shardul Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.5

17.5

17.5

17.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

535.16

344.37

370.13

294.79

Net Worth

552.66

361.87

387.63

312.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.78

-26.79

-20.37

-0.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

172.91

6.62

15.39

23.66

5.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

172.91

6.62

15.39

23.66

5.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.8

0.02

0.12

0.02

0.11

View Annually Results

Shardul Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shardul Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Charul Abuwala

Chairman & Exec. Director

R Sundaresan

Independent Director

Devesh Vasavada

Executive Director & CS

Daya Bariya

Independent Director

Lalit shah

Executive Director

Yogendra Chaturvedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shardul Securities Ltd

Summary

Shardul Securities Ltd., formerly known as Shriyam Securities & Finance Limited (SSFL), the Flagship Company of the Shriyam Group was originally incorporated as Spotlight Trade & Finance, a public limited company, in Jul.85. In May 93, the name of the company was changed to SSFL. However, due to change in policies the focus of the Company shifted to investment banking activities and is presently engaged in investment in Equity / Debt / Merchant Banking / IPO Funding / Advisory Services and Broking Activities.The company made its maiden public issue in Dec.95 and commenced its operations shortly thereafter. Till 1988, the main business of the company was lending and hence the income was by way of interest. The company had not made any profits during that period. By Apr.93, SSFL had also ventured into consulting services, merchant banking, etc. The company received SEBI registration as a category-I merchant banker in Sep.93.The company later ventured into issue management and has managed several rights/public issues in various capacities such as lead managers/co-managers/advisors. SSFL has also been awarded the membership of the National Stock Exchange for both the wholesale debt market as well as the capital market segment. The membership has been transferred to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shriyam Broking Intermediary. SSFL came out with a public issue of Rs 30 cr at a premium of Rs 20 per share to augment its resources for further growth and diversification.During 2006, the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shardul Securities Ltd share price today?

The Shardul Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹440.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shardul Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shardul Securities Ltd is ₹771.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shardul Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shardul Securities Ltd is 4.41 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shardul Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shardul Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shardul Securities Ltd is ₹147.65 and ₹556.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shardul Securities Ltd?

Shardul Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.83%, 3 Years at 63.14%, 1 Year at 161.18%, 6 Month at 81.30%, 3 Month at 5.97% and 1 Month at 3.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shardul Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shardul Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.16 %

