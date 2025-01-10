To the Members of Shardul Securities Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Shardul Securities Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year the ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For the matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 1. Information Technology (IT) Systems and Controls The financial accounting and reporting systems/process of the Company are highly dependent on IT systems and IT controls as they process significant volume of transactions Our audit procedures, assisted by the IT specialist on the IT infrastructure and applications relevant to financial reporting included the following: Automated accounting procedures and IT environment controls , which include IT governance, general IT controls over program development and changes, access to programs and data and IT operations, are required to be designed for reliable/accurate financial reporting. Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys IT access controls over the information systems that are important to financial reporting and various interfaces, configuration and other identified application controls. Therefore, due to the pervasive nature and complexity of the IT environment, the assessment of the general IT controls and the application controls specific to the accounting and preparation of the financial information is considered to be a key audit matter. We tested a sample of key IT general controls (including security, and reliability) which are built-in into the system to confirm the operating effectiveness in relation to financial accounting and reporting processes. In addition to the above, we tested the design and operating effectiveness of IT dependent manual controls that were considered as key internal controls over financial reporting, where necessary, extended the scope of our substantive audit procedures.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

6. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

7. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

8. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone Financial statements

9. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone financial statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

14. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

15. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

16. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

17. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

18. The Statutory audit for the preceding financial year was not carried out by us. The figures, other details pertaining to previous year have been traced from the standalone financial statements of the previous year audited by M/s J. Kala & Associates, Chartered Accountants vide their audit report dated May 29, 2023.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

19. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

20. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 20(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 20(b) above on reporting under and paragraph 20(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197 (16) of the act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at year end on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 43 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management of the Company has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 47(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management of the Company has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 47(vi) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. As stated in note 46 to the standalone financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software (Tally Prime) for maintaining its books of account for which we are unable to comment on the audit trail (edit log) facility for the period 1 April 2023 to 22 February 2024. The Company has migrated to "Tally Prime Edit Log 4.0", which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the period from 23 February 2024 to 31 March 2024 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with for the period for which the audit trail feature was enabled and operating.

For Akkad Mehta & CO. LLP ICAI Firm Registration Number: 100259W/W100384 Chartered Accountants Nirav Mehta Partner Membership Number: 152552 UDIN: 24152552BKBTXF1310 Place: Mumbai Date: 30th May 2024

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

SHARDUL SECURITIES LIMITED

(Referred to in Paragraph 19 of our report of even date)

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that:

(i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment and are verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. All Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management in the previous year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) As disclosed in note 9.(ii) to the Standalone financial statements, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

e) As informed to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The Company is primarily engaged in Trading of shares and securities and lending activities consequently does not hold any physical inventories. and, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has made investments in securities and granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year in respect of which:

a) The Company is a registered NBFC whose principal business is to give loans, therefore reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year investment made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, prima-facie, are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

During the year the Company has not given security and granted advances in the nature of loans and guarantees to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on these is not applicable to the Company.

c) There are no loans and advances in the nature of loans outstanding as on the Reporting date and hence reporting under clause 3 (iii) (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to information and explanation given to us, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding for more than 90 days as at balance sheet date.

e) Since the Company is registered NBFC whose principal business is to give loans, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not Applicable to the Company. f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Therefore the requirement to report on clause (3)(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted and guarantees provided, as applicable. The Company has not made any investment and issued securities during the year. Accordingly, para 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to that extent.

(v) In our opinion and as explained to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, income-tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except those disclosed below:

- TDS defaults of Rs. 0.12/- lakhs as reflected on TRACES Website.

As informed, the provisions of sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added taxes and Employee State Insurance are currently not applicable to the Company.

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount under dispute Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending (Rs. in Lakhs) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 473.64 Financial Year 2012-13 National Faceless Assessment Centre Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 679.45 Financial Year 2013-14 National Faceless Assessment Centre Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 108.75 Financial Year 2015-16 National Faceless Assessment Centre Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 1.23 Financial Year 2016-17 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 43.97 Financial Year 2017-18 National Faceless Assessment Centre

As informed, the provisions of sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added taxes and Employee State Insurance are currently not applicable to the Company.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority during the year.

c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes during the year by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries during the year. The Company did not have any associate or joint venture during the year.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partially or optionally) and hence reporting under Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards

(xiv) a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has registered as required, under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from Reserve Bank of India as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provision of clause (xvi) (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi) (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year, respectively.

(xviii) During the year there was resignation of the previous Auditor M/S J. Kala & Associates on account of the end of the five-year tenure and there were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that there is material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company is not required to comply with the provisions related to the Corporate Social Responsibility according to section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, reporting under 3(xx) (a) & (b) of the Order are not applicable. This matter has been disclosed in note 45 to the standalone financial statements.

For Akkad Mehta & CO LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 100259W/W100384 Nirav Mehta Partner Membership Number: 152552 UDIN: 24152552BKBTXF1310 Place: Mumbai Date: 30th May 2024

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 20(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Shardul Securities Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013(‘the Act).

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Shardul Securities Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgments, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.