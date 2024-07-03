Shardul Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
119.37
11.02
13.38
22.98
9.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
119.37
11.02
13.38
22.98
9.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.08
0.06
0.01
0.08
Total Income
119.39
11.1
13.44
22.99
9.57
Total Expenditure
5.94
2.29
1.94
1.8
1.97
PBIDT
113.45
8.82
11.5
21.19
7.6
Interest
0.15
0.02
0
0
0
PBDT
113.3
8.8
11.5
21.19
7.6
Depreciation
0.29
0.28
0.27
0.27
0.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
30.55
1.11
1.06
0.36
0.01
Deferred Tax
0.77
0.52
1.5
3.99
0.31
Reported Profit After Tax
81.69
6.9
8.67
16.56
6.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
81.69
6.9
8.67
16.56
6.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
81.69
6.9
8.67
16.56
6.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
46.68
3.94
4.95
9.46
4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.5
17.5
17.5
17.5
17.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
95.04
80.03
85.94
92.21
80
PBDTM(%)
94.91
79.85
85.94
92.21
80
PATM(%)
68.43
62.61
64.79
72.06
73.57
