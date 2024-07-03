iifl-logo-icon 1
Shardul Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

423.4
(-1.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

119.37

11.02

13.38

22.98

9.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

119.37

11.02

13.38

22.98

9.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.08

0.06

0.01

0.08

Total Income

119.39

11.1

13.44

22.99

9.57

Total Expenditure

5.94

2.29

1.94

1.8

1.97

PBIDT

113.45

8.82

11.5

21.19

7.6

Interest

0.15

0.02

0

0

0

PBDT

113.3

8.8

11.5

21.19

7.6

Depreciation

0.29

0.28

0.27

0.27

0.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

30.55

1.11

1.06

0.36

0.01

Deferred Tax

0.77

0.52

1.5

3.99

0.31

Reported Profit After Tax

81.69

6.9

8.67

16.56

6.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

81.69

6.9

8.67

16.56

6.99

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

81.69

6.9

8.67

16.56

6.99

EPS (Unit Curr.)

46.68

3.94

4.95

9.46

4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.5

17.5

17.5

17.5

17.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

95.04

80.03

85.94

92.21

80

PBDTM(%)

94.91

79.85

85.94

92.21

80

PATM(%)

68.43

62.61

64.79

72.06

73.57

