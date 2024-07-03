iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shardul Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

432
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

40.11

140.18

53.54

59.08

29.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

40.11

140.18

53.54

59.08

29.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.78

0.01

0

Total Income

40.11

140.18

54.32

59.09

29.86

Total Expenditure

4.27

3.47

4.25

1.86

2.71

PBIDT

35.84

136.7

50.06

57.23

27.15

Interest

0.21

0.22

0.23

0.15

0

PBDT

35.63

136.49

49.84

57.08

27.15

Depreciation

0.11

0.11

0.1

0.1

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

7.66

14.96

30.36

16.01

10.07

Deferred Tax

-0.89

7.55

3.25

0

-0.76

Reported Profit After Tax

28.75

113.87

16.12

40.97

17.74

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

28.75

113.87

16.12

40.97

17.74

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

28.75

113.87

16.12

40.97

17.74

EPS (Unit Curr.)

16.43

65.08

9.21

23.41

10.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.5

17.5

17.5

17.5

17.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

89.35

97.51

93.5

96.86

90.92

PBDTM(%)

88.83

97.36

93.08

96.61

90.92

PATM(%)

71.67

81.23

30.1

69.34

59.41

Shardul Sec.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shardul Securities Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.