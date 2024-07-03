Shardul Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
40.11
140.18
53.54
59.08
29.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
40.11
140.18
53.54
59.08
29.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.78
0.01
0
Total Income
40.11
140.18
54.32
59.09
29.86
Total Expenditure
4.27
3.47
4.25
1.86
2.71
PBIDT
35.84
136.7
50.06
57.23
27.15
Interest
0.21
0.22
0.23
0.15
0
PBDT
35.63
136.49
49.84
57.08
27.15
Depreciation
0.11
0.11
0.1
0.1
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.66
14.96
30.36
16.01
10.07
Deferred Tax
-0.89
7.55
3.25
0
-0.76
Reported Profit After Tax
28.75
113.87
16.12
40.97
17.74
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
28.75
113.87
16.12
40.97
17.74
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
28.75
113.87
16.12
40.97
17.74
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.43
65.08
9.21
23.41
10.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.5
17.5
17.5
17.5
17.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
89.35
97.51
93.5
96.86
90.92
PBDTM(%)
88.83
97.36
93.08
96.61
90.92
PATM(%)
71.67
81.23
30.1
69.34
59.41
