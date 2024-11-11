iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shardul Securities Ltd Board Meeting

81.05
(1.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:16:00 PM

Shardul Sec. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SHARDUL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 and approval of the sub division/split of Equity Shares of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting & Disclosure under Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015, as amended. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
SHARDUL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202425 May 2024
SHARDUL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30th May, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
SHARDUL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 6th February 2024 for considering/ approving Unaudited financial result for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Shardul Sec.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shardul Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.