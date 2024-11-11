Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SHARDUL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 and approval of the sub division/split of Equity Shares of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting & Disclosure under Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015, as amended. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SHARDUL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 25 May 2024

SHARDUL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30th May, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024