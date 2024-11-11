|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|SHARDUL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 and approval of the sub division/split of Equity Shares of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting & Disclosure under Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015, as amended. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|SHARDUL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|25 May 2024
|SHARDUL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30th May, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|SHARDUL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 6th February 2024 for considering/ approving Unaudited financial result for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
