Shardul Securities Ltd Split

80.5
(-1.35%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Shardul Sec. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split11 Nov 202413 Jan 202513 Jan 2025102
Sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company, all the Authorized, Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Shares of nominal value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each existing on the record date to be fixed by the Board of Directors of the Company, such shall that 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten Only) shall stand sub-divided into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of nominal value of Rs. 2/-(Two Rupees) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company. Fixation of Record date for sub division of equity shares of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/12/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SHARDUL SECURITIES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SHARDUL SECURITIES LTD. (512393) RECORD DATE 13.02.2025 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 13/01/2025 DR-797/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE037B01012 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 13/01/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 31.12.2024) New ISIN : INE037B01020 Source : NSDL (08.01.2025) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241231-10 dated December 31, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code SHARDUL SECURITIES LTD. (512393) New ISIN No. INE037B01020 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 13-01-2025 (DR- 797/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.01.2025)

Shardul Sec.: Related News

No Record Found

