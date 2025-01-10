iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharpline Broadcast Ltd Balance Sheet

9.62
(-1.84%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.78

11.5

11.5

11.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.15

2.2

0.93

-0.97

Net Worth

21.93

13.7

12.43

10.53

Minority Interest

Debt

10.28

22.61

6.03

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

32.21

36.31

18.46

10.53

Fixed Assets

2.45

1.18

0.03

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

7

7.58

3.5

2.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.04

0

0

Networking Capital

22.65

27.1

14.75

7.41

Inventories

0

0

0.04

0.04

Inventory Days

2.52

Sundry Debtors

7

7.93

4.95

1.7

Debtor Days

107.11

Other Current Assets

26.12

28.26

13.1

8.22

Sundry Creditors

-6.8

-4.6

-1.69

-2.22

Creditor Days

139.87

Other Current Liabilities

-3.67

-4.49

-1.65

-0.33

Cash

0.03

0.42

0.18

0.84

Total Assets

32.21

36.32

18.46

10.54

