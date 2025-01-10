Sharpline Broadcast Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.78
11.5
11.5
11.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.15
2.2
0.93
-0.97
Net Worth
21.93
13.7
12.43
10.53
Minority Interest
Debt
10.28
22.61
6.03
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
32.21
36.31
18.46
10.53
Fixed Assets
2.45
1.18
0.03
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
7
7.58
3.5
2.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.04
0
0
Networking Capital
22.65
27.1
14.75
7.41
Inventories
0
0
0.04
0.04
Inventory Days
2.52
Sundry Debtors
7
7.93
4.95
1.7
Debtor Days
107.11
Other Current Assets
26.12
28.26
13.1
8.22
Sundry Creditors
-6.8
-4.6
-1.69
-2.22
Creditor Days
139.87
Other Current Liabilities
-3.67
-4.49
-1.65
-0.33
Cash
0.03
0.42
0.18
0.84
Total Assets
32.21
36.32
18.46
10.54
