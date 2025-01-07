iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharpline Broadcast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.93
(4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.79

5.26

5.07

0.11

yoy growth (%)

10

3.68

4,430.47

377.06

Raw materials

-0.11

-4.21

-1.51

-0.08

As % of sales

2

80.02

29.76

72.33

Employee costs

-0.41

-0.04

-0.04

-0.01

As % of sales

7.24

0.9

0.82

12.66

Other costs

-5.18

-0.16

-3.28

-0.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

89.44

3.11

64.66

11.78

Operating profit

0.07

0.84

0.24

0

OPM

1.31

15.95

4.73

3.2

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.03

0

0

Profit before tax

0.07

0.87

0.24

0

Taxes

-0.01

-0.22

-0.07

0

Tax rate

-25.16

-25.84

-30.74

-31.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

0.64

0.16

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

0.64

0.16

0

yoy growth (%)

-91.26

287.18

6,635.64

-37.99

NPM

0.97

12.25

3.28

2.2

