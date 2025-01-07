Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.79
5.26
5.07
0.11
yoy growth (%)
10
3.68
4,430.47
377.06
Raw materials
-0.11
-4.21
-1.51
-0.08
As % of sales
2
80.02
29.76
72.33
Employee costs
-0.41
-0.04
-0.04
-0.01
As % of sales
7.24
0.9
0.82
12.66
Other costs
-5.18
-0.16
-3.28
-0.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
89.44
3.11
64.66
11.78
Operating profit
0.07
0.84
0.24
0
OPM
1.31
15.95
4.73
3.2
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.03
0
0
Profit before tax
0.07
0.87
0.24
0
Taxes
-0.01
-0.22
-0.07
0
Tax rate
-25.16
-25.84
-30.74
-31.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
0.64
0.16
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
0.64
0.16
0
yoy growth (%)
-91.26
287.18
6,635.64
-37.99
NPM
0.97
12.25
3.28
2.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.