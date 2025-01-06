Sharpline Broadcast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
0.87
0.24
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.22
-0.07
0
Working capital
0.19
0.69
0.65
4.31
Other operating items
Operating
0.24
1.34
0.81
4.31
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.25
1.34
0.81
4.31
Equity raised
-1.85
-1.58
-3.61
-3.62
Investing
-0.36
1.27
0
0
Financing
0.2
-0.29
0.49
0
Dividends paid
0
0.03
0
0
Net in cash
-1.76
0.77
-2.31
0.68
