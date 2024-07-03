iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharpline Broadcast Ltd Share Price

9.49
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:02:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.03
  • Day's High9.49
  • 52 Wk High13.87
  • Prev. Close9.04
  • Day's Low8.99
  • 52 Wk Low 5.8
  • Turnover (lac)1.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.34
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sharpline Broadcast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

9.03

Prev. Close

9.04

Turnover(Lac.)

1.42

Day's High

9.49

Day's Low

8.99

52 Week's High

13.87

52 Week's Low

5.8

Book Value

10.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sharpline Broadcast Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sharpline Broadcast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sharpline Broadcast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:13 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.68%

Non-Promoter- 70.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 70.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sharpline Broadcast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.78

11.5

11.5

11.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.15

2.2

0.93

-0.97

Net Worth

21.93

13.7

12.43

10.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.79

5.26

5.07

0.11

yoy growth (%)

10

3.68

4,430.47

377.06

Raw materials

-0.11

-4.21

-1.51

-0.08

As % of sales

2

80.02

29.76

72.33

Employee costs

-0.41

-0.04

-0.04

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

0.87

0.24

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.22

-0.07

0

Working capital

0.19

0.69

0.65

4.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10

3.68

4,430.47

377.06

Op profit growth

-90.92

249.11

6,595.61

101.46

EBIT growth

-91.34

261.63

6,595.61

101.46

Net profit growth

-91.26

287.18

6,635.64

-37.99

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sharpline Broadcast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sharpline Broadcast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sharpline Broadcast Ltd

Summary

Sharpline Broadcast Limited (Formerly known as Archit Holdings & Credits Limited) was incorporated on 09th March 1990. The Company carries on the business of to launch television channels, for news, music, serial and other programmes and TV news, films, music, serials and lecture agency on a worldwide network. Apart from these, it carry on the business of the advertising agency for providing advertisers a complete range of advertising on all mass media such as radio, television, newspaper, magazine printed publicity.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sharpline Broadcast Ltd share price today?

The Sharpline Broadcast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd is ₹15.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd is 0 and 0.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharpline Broadcast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd is ₹5.8 and ₹13.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd?

Sharpline Broadcast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.90%, 1 Year at 2.73%, 6 Month at 30.45%, 3 Month at 18.02% and 1 Month at 11.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 70.32 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharpline Broadcast Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

