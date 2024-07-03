Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹9.03
Prev. Close₹9.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.42
Day's High₹9.49
Day's Low₹8.99
52 Week's High₹13.87
52 Week's Low₹5.8
Book Value₹10.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.78
11.5
11.5
11.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.15
2.2
0.93
-0.97
Net Worth
21.93
13.7
12.43
10.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.79
5.26
5.07
0.11
yoy growth (%)
10
3.68
4,430.47
377.06
Raw materials
-0.11
-4.21
-1.51
-0.08
As % of sales
2
80.02
29.76
72.33
Employee costs
-0.41
-0.04
-0.04
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
0.87
0.24
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.22
-0.07
0
Working capital
0.19
0.69
0.65
4.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10
3.68
4,430.47
377.06
Op profit growth
-90.92
249.11
6,595.61
101.46
EBIT growth
-91.34
261.63
6,595.61
101.46
Net profit growth
-91.26
287.18
6,635.64
-37.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Sharpline Broadcast Limited (Formerly known as Archit Holdings & Credits Limited) was incorporated on 09th March 1990. The Company carries on the business of to launch television channels, for news, music, serial and other programmes and TV news, films, music, serials and lecture agency on a worldwide network. Apart from these, it carry on the business of the advertising agency for providing advertisers a complete range of advertising on all mass media such as radio, television, newspaper, magazine printed publicity.
The Sharpline Broadcast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd is ₹15.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd is 0 and 0.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharpline Broadcast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd is ₹5.8 and ₹13.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sharpline Broadcast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.90%, 1 Year at 2.73%, 6 Month at 30.45%, 3 Month at 18.02% and 1 Month at 11.33%.
