Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Sharpline Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Sharpline Broadcast Limited will be held on Monday 11th November 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter and half Year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 14rd November 2024. With reference to the above captioned subject, we would like to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Monday, 11th November, 2024 (commenced at 03.00 PM and concluded at 06:55PM) at the registered office of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 at 02.00 P.M and concluded at 03.30 P.M at the registered office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting to be held on 18th September, 2024. 2. The Board appointed Mr. Vivek Kumar as the Scrutinizer for the purpose of 34th Annual General Meeting. 3. The Board Report for the Year Ended 31st March, 2024 has been considered, reviewed and approved by the Directors and the same has been signed by the Directors of the Company. 4. To re-appoint M/s V Kumar & Associates, Company Secretaries for conducting Secretarial Audit under Section 204 of Companies Act, 2023. 5. To re-appoint Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jha (DIN: 02840583) as Whole-time Director for a period of 5 (Five) years with effect from 22nd August, 2024. 6. To approve the payment of remuneration of Mrs. Pooja Suri , Independent Director (DIN: 09115153) .

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Sharpline Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Sharpline Broadcast Limited will be held on Tuesday 13thAugust 2024 at 02:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the Un- Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 16th August 2024. With reference to the above captioned subject, we would like to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 (commenced at 02.30 PM and concluded at 03:30PM) at the registered office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 issued by the Statutory Auditors, are enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 14 May 2024

Sharpline Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Sharpline Broadcast Limited will be held on Monday 20th May 2024 at 12:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 23rd May 2024 With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 20th May, 2024 at 12.30 PM and concluded on 21st May, 2024 at 12:00 PM at the registered office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

