Sharpline Broadcast Limited (Formerly known as Archit Holdings & Credits Limited) was incorporated on 09th March 1990. The Company carries on the business of to launch television channels, for news, music, serial and other programmes and TV news, films, music, serials and lecture agency on a worldwide network. Apart from these, it carry on the business of the advertising agency for providing advertisers a complete range of advertising on all mass media such as radio, television, newspaper, magazine printed publicity.
