Sharpline Broadcast Ltd AGM

9.45
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Sharpline Broadc CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Sep 202422 Aug 2024
Following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 at 02.00 P.M and concluded at 03.30 P.M at the registered office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting to be held on 18th September, 2024. 2. The Board appointed Mr. Vivek Kumar as the Scrutinizer for the purpose of 34th Annual General Meeting. 3. The Board Report for the Year Ended 31st March, 2024 has been considered, reviewed and approved by the Directors and the same has been signed by the Directors of the Company. 4. To re-appoint M/s V Kumar & Associates, Company Secretaries for conducting Secretarial Audit under Section 204 of Companies Act, 2023. 5. To re-appoint Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jha (DIN: 02840583) as Whole-time Director for a period of 5 (Five) years with effect from 22nd August, 2024. 6. To approve the payment of remuneration of Mrs. Pooja Suri , Independent Director (DIN: 09115153) . Proceedings of the 34th AGM held on 18th september, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 12:51 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024) This is to inform you that 34th Annual General Meeting was held on Wednesday, 18th September,2024 through VC/OAVM to consider and approve the resolutions in the AGM. We are enclosing the consolidated results of remote e-voting and consolidated report of the scrutinizer on the results of the voting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)

