Sheshadri Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.56
5.56
5.56
5.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-24.84
-22.31
-32.07
-41.98
Net Worth
-19.28
-16.75
-26.51
-36.41
Minority Interest
Debt
25.72
27.62
30.66
48.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.44
10.87
4.15
12.48
Fixed Assets
29.77
33.15
35.04
36.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-23.48
-22.3
-31.06
-25.49
Inventories
0.47
1.66
5.03
0.88
Inventory Days
10.17
Sundry Debtors
0.6
1.03
0.14
0.29
Debtor Days
3.35
Other Current Assets
3.69
6.15
6.43
3.37
Sundry Creditors
-14.48
-27.6
-23.08
-11.91
Creditor Days
137.67
Other Current Liabilities
-13.76
-3.54
-19.58
-18.12
Cash
0.15
0.02
0.18
1.71
Total Assets
6.44
10.87
4.16
12.47
