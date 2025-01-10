iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sheshadri Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

13.01
(-3.06%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sheshadri Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.56

5.56

5.56

5.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-24.84

-22.31

-32.07

-41.98

Net Worth

-19.28

-16.75

-26.51

-36.41

Minority Interest

Debt

25.72

27.62

30.66

48.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.44

10.87

4.15

12.48

Fixed Assets

29.77

33.15

35.04

36.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-23.48

-22.3

-31.06

-25.49

Inventories

0.47

1.66

5.03

0.88

Inventory Days

10.17

Sundry Debtors

0.6

1.03

0.14

0.29

Debtor Days

3.35

Other Current Assets

3.69

6.15

6.43

3.37

Sundry Creditors

-14.48

-27.6

-23.08

-11.91

Creditor Days

137.67

Other Current Liabilities

-13.76

-3.54

-19.58

-18.12

Cash

0.15

0.02

0.18

1.71

Total Assets

6.44

10.87

4.16

12.47

Sheshadri Indus. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sheshadri Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.