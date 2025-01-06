Sheshadri Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.08
-9.11
-14.3
-16.72
Depreciation
-2.1
-2.36
-2.42
-2.19
Tax paid
-1.17
0
0
0
Working capital
2.38
-15.09
-9.41
-18.24
Other operating items
Operating
-1.98
-26.56
-26.14
-37.15
Capital expenditure
-14.26
-7.38
2.21
36.47
Free cash flow
-16.24
-33.94
-23.93
-0.68
Equity raised
-79.23
-67.53
-34.2
-1.62
Investing
0
0
0
-0.59
Financing
41.23
4.63
17.72
9.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-54.25
-96.85
-40.42
6.91
