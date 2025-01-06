iifl-logo-icon 1
Sheshadri Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Sheshadri Indus. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.08

-9.11

-14.3

-16.72

Depreciation

-2.1

-2.36

-2.42

-2.19

Tax paid

-1.17

0

0

0

Working capital

2.38

-15.09

-9.41

-18.24

Other operating items

Operating

-1.98

-26.56

-26.14

-37.15

Capital expenditure

-14.26

-7.38

2.21

36.47

Free cash flow

-16.24

-33.94

-23.93

-0.68

Equity raised

-79.23

-67.53

-34.2

-1.62

Investing

0

0

0

-0.59

Financing

41.23

4.63

17.72

9.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-54.25

-96.85

-40.42

6.91

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.