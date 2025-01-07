Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.57
11.79
37.43
57.64
yoy growth (%)
167.63
-68.48
-35.05
-45.53
Raw materials
-24.76
-8.04
-27.86
-42.13
As % of sales
78.42
68.2
74.42
73.08
Employee costs
-0.27
-3.1
-6.59
-8.84
As % of sales
0.87
26.28
17.62
15.33
Other costs
-2.81
-5.24
-15.25
-18.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.9
44.45
40.74
31.24
Operating profit
3.72
-4.59
-12.27
-11.34
OPM
11.79
-38.94
-32.79
-19.67
Depreciation
-2.1
-2.36
-2.42
-2.19
Interest expense
-3.23
-4.18
-2.49
-6.98
Other income
0.53
2.03
2.89
3.79
Profit before tax
-1.08
-9.11
-14.3
-16.72
Taxes
-1.17
0
0
0
Tax rate
108.36
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.25
-9.11
-14.3
-16.72
Exceptional items
0.5
7.36
1.5
0
Net profit
-1.75
-1.75
-12.8
-16.72
yoy growth (%)
-0.14
-86.3
-23.42
488.95
NPM
-5.54
-14.86
-34.2
-29
