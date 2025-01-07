iifl-logo-icon 1
Sheshadri Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14
(3.55%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.57

11.79

37.43

57.64

yoy growth (%)

167.63

-68.48

-35.05

-45.53

Raw materials

-24.76

-8.04

-27.86

-42.13

As % of sales

78.42

68.2

74.42

73.08

Employee costs

-0.27

-3.1

-6.59

-8.84

As % of sales

0.87

26.28

17.62

15.33

Other costs

-2.81

-5.24

-15.25

-18.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.9

44.45

40.74

31.24

Operating profit

3.72

-4.59

-12.27

-11.34

OPM

11.79

-38.94

-32.79

-19.67

Depreciation

-2.1

-2.36

-2.42

-2.19

Interest expense

-3.23

-4.18

-2.49

-6.98

Other income

0.53

2.03

2.89

3.79

Profit before tax

-1.08

-9.11

-14.3

-16.72

Taxes

-1.17

0

0

0

Tax rate

108.36

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.25

-9.11

-14.3

-16.72

Exceptional items

0.5

7.36

1.5

0

Net profit

-1.75

-1.75

-12.8

-16.72

yoy growth (%)

-0.14

-86.3

-23.42

488.95

NPM

-5.54

-14.86

-34.2

-29

Sheshadri Indus. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sheshadri Industries Ltd

