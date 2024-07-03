iifl-logo-icon 1
Sheshadri Industries Ltd Share Price

13.52
(0.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.52
  • Day's High13.52
  • 52 Wk High18.8
  • Prev. Close13.5
  • Day's Low13.52
  • 52 Wk Low 11.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-37.57
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.71
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sheshadri Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

13.52

Prev. Close

13.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

13.52

Day's Low

13.52

52 Week's High

18.8

52 Week's Low

11.7

Book Value

-37.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sheshadri Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sheshadri Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sheshadri Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 41.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sheshadri Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.56

5.56

5.56

5.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-24.84

-22.31

-32.07

-41.98

Net Worth

-19.28

-16.75

-26.51

-36.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.57

11.79

37.43

57.64

yoy growth (%)

167.63

-68.48

-35.05

-45.53

Raw materials

-24.76

-8.04

-27.86

-42.13

As % of sales

78.42

68.2

74.42

73.08

Employee costs

-0.27

-3.1

-6.59

-8.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.08

-9.11

-14.3

-16.72

Depreciation

-2.1

-2.36

-2.42

-2.19

Tax paid

-1.17

0

0

0

Working capital

2.38

-15.09

-9.41

-18.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

167.63

-68.48

-35.05

-45.53

Op profit growth

-181.05

-62.57

8.27

1,170.31

EBIT growth

-143.66

-58.27

21.24

-547.65

Net profit growth

-0.14

-86.3

-23.42

488.95

No Record Found

Sheshadri Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,459.55

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.59

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

156.2

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

487

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,007.55

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sheshadri Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Jeetender Kumar Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

MANISH GUPTA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sushma Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Uttam Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rozie Shushanta Mukherjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sheshadri Industries Ltd

Summary

Sheshadri Industries Limited was incorporated on 26 August 2009 under the leadership of Mr. B.N. Agarwal. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of cotton, blended yarns and readymade garments at its manufacturing unit located at Rajna, Madhya Pradesh and Aliabad in Telangana. Starting with a spindle capacity of 1728, the company has now grown to a capacity of more than 100000 spindles, with a production capacity of 60 tons of yarn each day. The Company chose preferred vendors for supply of readymade garments by big retailers like Jordache Ltd, USA and Tharanco Life Styles LLC, USA. The Company is well-equipped to cater the requirements of international buyer for supply of various types of readymade garments such as, Polos, Sweatshirts and Shorts. The company is well equipped to handle any kind of complicated needle work required to make high-end fashion garments. A variety of embellishments, both Indian and imported are being used. The Company started operations of Spinning & Knitting divisions at units situated at Rajna, Pandhurna, Chindwara, Madhya Pradesh and its Garments divisions at its units situated at Aliabad, Shamirpet Mandal, Medchal district w.e.f 01st December 2020.The Company expanded exports from 4 countries to over 25 countries. The Company is renowned for quality of yarn and on-time delivery of orders. It took this a step further with the manufacturing of fabric and garments. The garments division has grown over the years and the current manufacturing capaci
Company FAQs

What is the Sheshadri Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sheshadri Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sheshadri Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sheshadri Industries Ltd is ₹6.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sheshadri Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sheshadri Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sheshadri Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sheshadri Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sheshadri Industries Ltd is ₹11.7 and ₹18.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sheshadri Industries Ltd?

Sheshadri Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.96%, 3 Years at -16.81%, 1 Year at -15.25%, 6 Month at 2.97%, 3 Month at 2.66% and 1 Month at -3.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sheshadri Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sheshadri Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.50 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 41.48 %

