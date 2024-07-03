Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹13.52
Prev. Close₹13.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹13.52
Day's Low₹13.52
52 Week's High₹18.8
52 Week's Low₹11.7
Book Value₹-37.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.56
5.56
5.56
5.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-24.84
-22.31
-32.07
-41.98
Net Worth
-19.28
-16.75
-26.51
-36.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.57
11.79
37.43
57.64
yoy growth (%)
167.63
-68.48
-35.05
-45.53
Raw materials
-24.76
-8.04
-27.86
-42.13
As % of sales
78.42
68.2
74.42
73.08
Employee costs
-0.27
-3.1
-6.59
-8.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.08
-9.11
-14.3
-16.72
Depreciation
-2.1
-2.36
-2.42
-2.19
Tax paid
-1.17
0
0
0
Working capital
2.38
-15.09
-9.41
-18.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
167.63
-68.48
-35.05
-45.53
Op profit growth
-181.05
-62.57
8.27
1,170.31
EBIT growth
-143.66
-58.27
21.24
-547.65
Net profit growth
-0.14
-86.3
-23.42
488.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,459.55
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.59
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
156.2
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,007.55
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Jeetender Kumar Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
MANISH GUPTA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sushma Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Uttam Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rozie Shushanta Mukherjee
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sheshadri Industries Ltd
Summary
Sheshadri Industries Limited was incorporated on 26 August 2009 under the leadership of Mr. B.N. Agarwal. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of cotton, blended yarns and readymade garments at its manufacturing unit located at Rajna, Madhya Pradesh and Aliabad in Telangana. Starting with a spindle capacity of 1728, the company has now grown to a capacity of more than 100000 spindles, with a production capacity of 60 tons of yarn each day. The Company chose preferred vendors for supply of readymade garments by big retailers like Jordache Ltd, USA and Tharanco Life Styles LLC, USA. The Company is well-equipped to cater the requirements of international buyer for supply of various types of readymade garments such as, Polos, Sweatshirts and Shorts. The company is well equipped to handle any kind of complicated needle work required to make high-end fashion garments. A variety of embellishments, both Indian and imported are being used. The Company started operations of Spinning & Knitting divisions at units situated at Rajna, Pandhurna, Chindwara, Madhya Pradesh and its Garments divisions at its units situated at Aliabad, Shamirpet Mandal, Medchal district w.e.f 01st December 2020.The Company expanded exports from 4 countries to over 25 countries. The Company is renowned for quality of yarn and on-time delivery of orders. It took this a step further with the manufacturing of fabric and garments. The garments division has grown over the years and the current manufacturing capaci
Read More
The Sheshadri Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sheshadri Industries Ltd is ₹6.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sheshadri Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sheshadri Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sheshadri Industries Ltd is ₹11.7 and ₹18.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sheshadri Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.96%, 3 Years at -16.81%, 1 Year at -15.25%, 6 Month at 2.97%, 3 Month at 2.66% and 1 Month at -3.57%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.