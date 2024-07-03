Summary

Sheshadri Industries Limited was incorporated on 26 August 2009 under the leadership of Mr. B.N. Agarwal. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of cotton, blended yarns and readymade garments at its manufacturing unit located at Rajna, Madhya Pradesh and Aliabad in Telangana. Starting with a spindle capacity of 1728, the company has now grown to a capacity of more than 100000 spindles, with a production capacity of 60 tons of yarn each day. The Company chose preferred vendors for supply of readymade garments by big retailers like Jordache Ltd, USA and Tharanco Life Styles LLC, USA. The Company is well-equipped to cater the requirements of international buyer for supply of various types of readymade garments such as, Polos, Sweatshirts and Shorts. The company is well equipped to handle any kind of complicated needle work required to make high-end fashion garments. A variety of embellishments, both Indian and imported are being used. The Company started operations of Spinning & Knitting divisions at units situated at Rajna, Pandhurna, Chindwara, Madhya Pradesh and its Garments divisions at its units situated at Aliabad, Shamirpet Mandal, Medchal district w.e.f 01st December 2020.The Company expanded exports from 4 countries to over 25 countries. The Company is renowned for quality of yarn and on-time delivery of orders. It took this a step further with the manufacturing of fabric and garments. The garments division has grown over the years and the current manufacturing capaci

