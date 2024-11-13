iifl-logo-icon 1
Sheshadri Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Sheshadri Indus. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Sheshadri Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 and to take note of the Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November 2024 has, inter-alia, considered, took note and approved the following: 1. Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024; 2. Limited Review Report received on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Sheshadri Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th june 2024. The Company had filed Board Meeting Outcome, Financial Results and Intimations for the Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2024. In this regard, kindly note that the Company is a part of Group Companies, which includes the following companies: 1. Sheshadri Industries Limited 2. Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Limited & 3.Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Limited. All the Companies are listed on BSE Limited and to streamline our compliance process, the company had created login credentials on BSE Listing Portal for all the three companies. However, due to this identical login credentials, an error occurred when filing of Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Specifically, the results for Sheshadri Industries Limited were swapped with those of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Limited. We apologise for the oversight. Please note that the Board Meeting Outcome has been filed correctly for all the Companies. To rectify this inadvertent error, we are filing the revised Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 20243 May 2024
Sheshadri Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 20/05/2024 has been revised to 28/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 20/05/2024 has been revised to 28/05/2024 for the approval of audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) As per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are herewith enclosing a copy of the Audited financial results along with statements of assets and Liabilities, cash flow, and audit report for the year ended 31/03/2024 which were taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28/05/2024 which commenced at 05:30 pm and concluded at 07.00 pm. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Sheshadri Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Approved the Unaudited financial results for quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

