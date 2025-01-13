Shilp Gravures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.15
6.15
6.15
6.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.74
81.85
75.34
67.56
Net Worth
97.89
88
81.49
73.71
Minority Interest
Debt
3.32
1.6
3.18
3.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.26
4.67
4.1
3.46
Total Liabilities
106.47
94.27
88.77
80.37
Fixed Assets
47.29
43.83
44.37
39.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
35.05
27.87
21.31
18.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.42
0.84
0.68
Networking Capital
21.76
21.47
21.75
20.84
Inventories
7.05
6.87
7.37
6.7
Inventory Days
38.94
Sundry Debtors
13.24
14.27
13.42
14.28
Debtor Days
83
Other Current Assets
9.65
8.67
9.07
7.91
Sundry Creditors
-6.13
-5.69
-5.93
-5.31
Creditor Days
30.86
Other Current Liabilities
-2.05
-2.65
-2.18
-2.74
Cash
2.16
0.68
0.5
0.75
Total Assets
106.47
94.27
88.77
80.36
