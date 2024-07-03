SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹364
Prev. Close₹350.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹170.76
Day's High₹367.65
Day's Low₹357.5
52 Week's High₹393.65
52 Week's Low₹128.1
Book Value₹168.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)225.03
P/E19.5
EPS17.96
Divi. Yield0.6
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.15
6.15
6.15
6.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.74
81.85
75.34
67.56
Net Worth
97.89
88
81.49
73.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
62.79
65.87
67.63
64.64
yoy growth (%)
-4.66
-2.6
4.62
6.25
Raw materials
-17.44
-16.88
-18.64
-16.3
As % of sales
27.77
25.62
27.56
25.23
Employee costs
-20.36
-22.32
-19.62
-18.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.51
2.54
8.5
9.75
Depreciation
-4.78
-5.88
-6.58
-6.07
Tax paid
-2.04
-1.41
-1.47
-2.64
Working capital
-0.79
2.59
0.49
-5.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.66
-2.6
4.62
6.25
Op profit growth
41.46
-43.31
-5.64
5.63
EBIT growth
247.51
-59.47
-11.49
10.36
Net profit growth
823.33
-83.86
-1.05
134.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
87.48
87.2
74.79
69.81
70.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
87.48
87.2
74.79
69.81
70.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.43
1.28
3.72
6.05
1.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ambar J Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Monica Kanuga
Non Executive Director
Baldev Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Padmin Buch
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harsh Rameshbhai Hirpara
Executive Director
Jayantilal T. Jhalavadia
Independent Director
Shailesh Krushnalal Shah
Independent Director
Shailesh Manilal Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shilp Gravures Ltd
Summary
Shilp Gravures Limited, incorporated in 19993 operated two segments: manufacture of engraved copper rollers and energy generation through wind mill. The Companys products include gravured roller, engraved screens and ink proofing machine. It manufactures web guiding, web monitoring and controlling system, which are used in the printing machines. As a leading manufacturer, it specialize in embossing rollers for the glass industry to create textured surfaces. Presently, the Company is engaged in engraving of rollers using three different engraving technologies i.e. electronic, laser and chemical etching. The engraved rollers are used in printing and packaging industries. The Company delivers perfect solutions for the chemical coating and lamination industry. Their high-end 2D scanner digitizes art, rare documents, and objects with excellent quality. It scan natural objects like stones and wood. Their hi-tech shop use essential tools and various state of the art application software and color management tools on Mac and PC systems. In-house infrastructure, equipped with advanced CNC and grinding machines, ensures flawless production and unmatched quality.Apart from these, it specialize in engraving rollers that consistently deliver accurate prints. Their expertise in copper plating ensures even and fine crystalline hard copper deposits. With Polish Masters from Daetwyler, it achieve exceptional precision with a target cylinder parallelism of 3 microns over a length of 1000 mm.
Read More
The Shilp Gravures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹365.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shilp Gravures Ltd is ₹225.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shilp Gravures Ltd is 19.5 and 2.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shilp Gravures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shilp Gravures Ltd is ₹128.1 and ₹393.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shilp Gravures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.44%, 3 Years at 48.26%, 1 Year at 77.16%, 6 Month at 120.29%, 3 Month at 105.07% and 1 Month at 80.68%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.