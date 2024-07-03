iifl-logo-icon 1
Shilp Gravures Ltd Share Price

365.9
(4.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open364
  • Day's High367.65
  • 52 Wk High393.65
  • Prev. Close350.15
  • Day's Low357.5
  • 52 Wk Low 128.1
  • Turnover (lac)170.76
  • P/E19.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value168.08
  • EPS17.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)225.03
  • Div. Yield0.6
No Records Found

Shilp Gravures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

364

Prev. Close

350.15

Turnover(Lac.)

170.76

Day's High

367.65

Day's Low

357.5

52 Week's High

393.65

52 Week's Low

128.1

Book Value

168.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

225.03

P/E

19.5

EPS

17.96

Divi. Yield

0.6

Shilp Gravures Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.1

Record Date: 14 Sep, 2024

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

Shilp Gravures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shilp Gravures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.78%

Foreign: 28.78%

Indian: 32.03%

Non-Promoter- 39.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shilp Gravures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.15

6.15

6.15

6.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

91.74

81.85

75.34

67.56

Net Worth

97.89

88

81.49

73.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

62.79

65.87

67.63

64.64

yoy growth (%)

-4.66

-2.6

4.62

6.25

Raw materials

-17.44

-16.88

-18.64

-16.3

As % of sales

27.77

25.62

27.56

25.23

Employee costs

-20.36

-22.32

-19.62

-18.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.51

2.54

8.5

9.75

Depreciation

-4.78

-5.88

-6.58

-6.07

Tax paid

-2.04

-1.41

-1.47

-2.64

Working capital

-0.79

2.59

0.49

-5.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.66

-2.6

4.62

6.25

Op profit growth

41.46

-43.31

-5.64

5.63

EBIT growth

247.51

-59.47

-11.49

10.36

Net profit growth

823.33

-83.86

-1.05

134.55

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

87.48

87.2

74.79

69.81

70.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

87.48

87.2

74.79

69.81

70.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.43

1.28

3.72

6.05

1.22

View Annually Results

Shilp Gravures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shilp Gravures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ambar J Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Monica Kanuga

Non Executive Director

Baldev Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Padmin Buch

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harsh Rameshbhai Hirpara

Executive Director

Jayantilal T. Jhalavadia

Independent Director

Shailesh Krushnalal Shah

Independent Director

Shailesh Manilal Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shilp Gravures Ltd

Summary

Shilp Gravures Limited, incorporated in 19993 operated two segments: manufacture of engraved copper rollers and energy generation through wind mill. The Companys products include gravured roller, engraved screens and ink proofing machine. It manufactures web guiding, web monitoring and controlling system, which are used in the printing machines. As a leading manufacturer, it specialize in embossing rollers for the glass industry to create textured surfaces. Presently, the Company is engaged in engraving of rollers using three different engraving technologies i.e. electronic, laser and chemical etching. The engraved rollers are used in printing and packaging industries. The Company delivers perfect solutions for the chemical coating and lamination industry. Their high-end 2D scanner digitizes art, rare documents, and objects with excellent quality. It scan natural objects like stones and wood. Their hi-tech shop use essential tools and various state of the art application software and color management tools on Mac and PC systems. In-house infrastructure, equipped with advanced CNC and grinding machines, ensures flawless production and unmatched quality.Apart from these, it specialize in engraving rollers that consistently deliver accurate prints. Their expertise in copper plating ensures even and fine crystalline hard copper deposits. With Polish Masters from Daetwyler, it achieve exceptional precision with a target cylinder parallelism of 3 microns over a length of 1000 mm.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shilp Gravures Ltd share price today?

The Shilp Gravures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹365.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shilp Gravures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shilp Gravures Ltd is ₹225.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shilp Gravures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shilp Gravures Ltd is 19.5 and 2.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shilp Gravures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shilp Gravures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shilp Gravures Ltd is ₹128.1 and ₹393.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shilp Gravures Ltd?

Shilp Gravures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.44%, 3 Years at 48.26%, 1 Year at 77.16%, 6 Month at 120.29%, 3 Month at 105.07% and 1 Month at 80.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shilp Gravures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shilp Gravures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.18 %

