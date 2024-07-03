Summary

Shilp Gravures Limited, incorporated in 19993 operated two segments: manufacture of engraved copper rollers and energy generation through wind mill. The Companys products include gravured roller, engraved screens and ink proofing machine. It manufactures web guiding, web monitoring and controlling system, which are used in the printing machines. As a leading manufacturer, it specialize in embossing rollers for the glass industry to create textured surfaces. Presently, the Company is engaged in engraving of rollers using three different engraving technologies i.e. electronic, laser and chemical etching. The engraved rollers are used in printing and packaging industries. The Company delivers perfect solutions for the chemical coating and lamination industry. Their high-end 2D scanner digitizes art, rare documents, and objects with excellent quality. It scan natural objects like stones and wood. Their hi-tech shop use essential tools and various state of the art application software and color management tools on Mac and PC systems. In-house infrastructure, equipped with advanced CNC and grinding machines, ensures flawless production and unmatched quality.Apart from these, it specialize in engraving rollers that consistently deliver accurate prints. Their expertise in copper plating ensures even and fine crystalline hard copper deposits. With Polish Masters from Daetwyler, it achieve exceptional precision with a target cylinder parallelism of 3 microns over a length of 1000 mm.

