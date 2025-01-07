Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
62.79
65.87
67.63
64.64
yoy growth (%)
-4.66
-2.6
4.62
6.25
Raw materials
-17.44
-16.88
-18.64
-16.3
As % of sales
27.77
25.62
27.56
25.23
Employee costs
-20.36
-22.32
-19.62
-18.89
As % of sales
32.42
33.89
29.01
29.22
Other costs
-13.22
-18.34
-14.68
-13.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.06
27.84
21.71
21.47
Operating profit
11.76
8.32
14.67
15.55
OPM
18.74
12.63
21.7
24.06
Depreciation
-4.78
-5.88
-6.58
-6.07
Interest expense
-0.85
-1.3
-0.99
-0.97
Other income
6.38
1.41
1.4
1.24
Profit before tax
12.51
2.54
8.5
9.75
Taxes
-2.04
-1.41
-1.47
-2.64
Tax rate
-16.31
-55.42
-17.29
-27.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.47
1.13
7.03
7.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.47
1.13
7.03
7.1
yoy growth (%)
823.33
-83.86
-1.05
134.55
NPM
16.68
1.72
10.39
10.99
