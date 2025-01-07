iifl-logo-icon 1
Shilp Gravures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

351.55
(-4.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shilp Gravures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

62.79

65.87

67.63

64.64

yoy growth (%)

-4.66

-2.6

4.62

6.25

Raw materials

-17.44

-16.88

-18.64

-16.3

As % of sales

27.77

25.62

27.56

25.23

Employee costs

-20.36

-22.32

-19.62

-18.89

As % of sales

32.42

33.89

29.01

29.22

Other costs

-13.22

-18.34

-14.68

-13.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.06

27.84

21.71

21.47

Operating profit

11.76

8.32

14.67

15.55

OPM

18.74

12.63

21.7

24.06

Depreciation

-4.78

-5.88

-6.58

-6.07

Interest expense

-0.85

-1.3

-0.99

-0.97

Other income

6.38

1.41

1.4

1.24

Profit before tax

12.51

2.54

8.5

9.75

Taxes

-2.04

-1.41

-1.47

-2.64

Tax rate

-16.31

-55.42

-17.29

-27.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.47

1.13

7.03

7.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.47

1.13

7.03

7.1

yoy growth (%)

823.33

-83.86

-1.05

134.55

NPM

16.68

1.72

10.39

10.99

