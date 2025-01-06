iifl-logo-icon 1
Shilp Gravures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

367
(4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Shilp Gravures FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.51

2.54

8.5

9.75

Depreciation

-4.78

-5.88

-6.58

-6.07

Tax paid

-2.04

-1.41

-1.47

-2.64

Working capital

-0.79

2.59

0.49

-5.03

Other operating items

Operating

4.88

-2.16

0.93

-3.99

Capital expenditure

0.66

11.4

9.17

-70.72

Free cash flow

5.55

9.23

10.1

-74.71

Equity raised

114.1

110.33

95.05

82.14

Investing

3.28

-0.77

3.89

10.75

Financing

-3.08

4.92

2.77

-3.48

Dividends paid

0

0.92

0.92

0.92

Net in cash

119.86

124.64

112.74

15.62

