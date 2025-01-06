Shilp Gravures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.51
2.54
8.5
9.75
Depreciation
-4.78
-5.88
-6.58
-6.07
Tax paid
-2.04
-1.41
-1.47
-2.64
Working capital
-0.79
2.59
0.49
-5.03
Other operating items
Operating
4.88
-2.16
0.93
-3.99
Capital expenditure
0.66
11.4
9.17
-70.72
Free cash flow
5.55
9.23
10.1
-74.71
Equity raised
114.1
110.33
95.05
82.14
Investing
3.28
-0.77
3.89
10.75
Financing
-3.08
4.92
2.77
-3.48
Dividends paid
0
0.92
0.92
0.92
Net in cash
119.86
124.64
112.74
15.62
