The Board of Directors are pleased to present the Companys 31st Annual Report on business and operations, together with the audited financial statements (standalone as well as consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: ( in Lacs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated For the year ended on 31st March, 2024 For the year ended on 31st March, 2023 For the year ended on 31st March, 2024 For the year ended on 31st March, 2023 Revenue from Operations 7769.87 7695.24 8747.97 8719.97 Other Income 881.42 164.15 842.90 127.72 Total Revenue 8651.29 7859.39 9590.87 8847.69 Operating expenses 6733.07 6377.67 7587.68 7258.45 Depreciation and Amortisation expenses 436.10 423.68 483.63 479.09 Finance Cost 25.05 26.60 36.40 41.13 Total Expenditure 7194.22 6827.95 8107.71 7778.64 Profit before Tax 1457.07 1031.44 1483.16 1069.23 Tax Expense Current tax 253.96 179.17 253.96 179.18 Short provision for tax relating to prior years - (2.32) - (2.32) Deferred tax 82.03 97.55 87.36 111.45 Profit for the year 1121.08 757.04 1141.84 780.92 Other Comprehensive Income (net of tax) (3.19) 4.94 (7.54) 5.27 Total Comprehensive Income 1117.89 761.98 1134.30 786.19 Opening Balance of Retained Earning 6735.70 6109.42 6625.58 5975.09 Amount available for appropriation 7853.59 6871.40 7759.88 6761.27 Appropriations: Transfer to General Reserves - 25.00 - 25.00 Dividend on Equity Shares 129.15 110.70 129.15 110.70 Tax on Dividend - - - - Balance Carried to Balance Sheet 7724.44 6735.70 7630.73 6625.57

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

On a consolidated basis, the revenue from operations for FY 2023-24 was Rs. 8747.97 Lacs, increased by 0.32% over the previous years revenue of Rs.8719.97 lacs. The Profit after tax ("PAT") for FY 2023-24 was Rs.1141.84 Lacs over the previous years Profit after tax ("PAT") of Rs.780.92 lacs, higher by 46.12%. On a standalone basis, the revenue from operations for FY 2023-24 was Rs.7769.87 Lacs, higher by 0.96% over the previous years revenue of Rs. 7695.24 Lacs in FY 2023-24. The Profit after tax ("PAT") was Rs.1121.08 Lacs over the previous years Profit after tax ("PAT") of Rs. 757.40 Lacs, higher by 48.02%.

3. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors has recommended a payment of dividend at a rate of 2.10/- (21%) per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2024 on the face value of 10/- per share on 61,49,800 Equity Shares, subject to the approval of the Members at the 31st Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The Final Dividend on equity shares, if approved by the members, would involve a cash outflow of 129.14 Lacs.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Your Company does not propose to transfer any amount from the current years profits to the General Reserve. (Previous year Rs. 25.00 Lacs)

5. PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits falling under the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the Rules framed thereunder during the year under review.

6. SHARE CAPITAL:

The Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 stands at 6,14,98,000/- i.e.,61,49,800 Equity Shares of 10 each.

7. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

8. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo as stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is attached to this report as Annexure - A.

9. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

During the year under review, the Company complied with the provisions relating to corporate governance as provided under the Listing Regulations. The compliance report together with a certificate from the Companys auditors confirming the compliance is provided in the Separate Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of the Annual Report.

10. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT:

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, is presented in a separate section, forming part of the Annual Report. Certain statement of the said report may be forward looking. Many factors may affect the actual results, which could be different from what the directors envisage in terms of performance and outlook.

11. LISTING OF SHARES:

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on the BSE Limited (BSE) with scrip code No. 513709. The Company confirms that the annual listing fees to stock exchanges for the financial year 2023-24 have been paid.

12. DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

12.1. Director liable to Retire by Rotation

In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company, Dr. Baldev Patel (DIN: 00107161) is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his appointment as Director of the Company retiring by rotation.

Brief resume and other details of the Director(s) being appointed/re-appointed at the ensuing AGM as stipulated under Secretarial Standard- 2 issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Regulation 36 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, is separately disclosed in the Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company.

12.2. Declaration by Independent Directors

The Companys Independent Directors have submitted requisite declarations confirming that they continue to meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations and there has been no change in the circumstances, which may affect their status as Independent Director during the year. Also, your Company has received annual declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they have already registered their names with the data bank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs ["IICA"] as prescribed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise in the fields of manufacturing, finance, strategy, auditing, tax and risk advisory services; and they hold high standards of integrity.

The Independent Directors met on March 19, 2024, without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of the Management.

12.3 Key Managerial Personnel

As on the date of this report, the following are Key Managerial Personnel ("KMPs") of the Company as per Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Act:

1. Mr. Ambar Patel - Managing Director

2. Mr. Roshan Shah - Chief Executive Officer

3. Mr. Rajendra Gandhi - Chief Financial Officer

4. Mr. Harsh Hirpara - Company Secretary

13. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) that in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) that such accounting policies have been applied consistently and judgment and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on March 31, 2024, and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) that the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) that the internal financial controls followed by the Company are adequate and has been operating effectively; and

f) that proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws have been devised and such systems were adequate and were operating effectively.

14. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND ITS COMMITTEES:

During the year, four (4) Board Meetings were convened and held, the details of which are given in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of the Annual Report. The Company has the three (3) Board-level Committees viz Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, which have been established in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes.

The Committee meetings were held during the year, including Audit Committee four (4) and Stakeholders Relationship Committee (2) and Nomination and Remuneration Committee (2) during the year. The details with respect to the composition, terms of reference, number of meetings held, etc. of the Board and Committees are included in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of the Annual Report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the provisions of Section 173 of the Act and SEBI (LODR) Regulations.

15. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES / ASSOCIATE COMPANIES / JOINT VENTURE:

The Company has a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the name of "Etone India Private Limited" (hereinafter referred as WOS) and same was a material subsidiary of the Company, as per Listing Regulations. The Secretarial Audit Report of material subsidiary is also annexed to this annual report as per regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129 (3) of the Act, a statement containing the salient features of financial statements of the Companys subsidiary in Form AOC-1 is given in Annexure-B.

The Company is in compliance with Regulation 24 of the Listing Regulations. The Policy of material subsidiary has been uploaded on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://www.shilpgravures.com/Investorsrelations/policies.

The Company does not have any Associate or Joint Venture within the meaning of Section 2(6) of Companies Act, 2013 ("ACT").

16. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT:

The Consolidated Financial Statements of your Company prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 and applicable Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 form part of this annual report. The audited Consolidated Financial Statements together with the Auditors Report thereon form part of the Annual Report.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 the financial statements of the Company, consolidated financial statements along with relevant documents and separate audited financial statements in respect of subsidiary, are available on the website of the company. Any member interested in obtaining such document may write to the Company Secretary and the same shall be furnished on request.

17. WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/ VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has adopted a whistle blower policy and has established the necessary vigil mechanism for employees and directors to report concerns about unethical behavior. No person has been denied access to the Audit Committee. During the year under review, there was no case of whistle blowing. The provisions of this policy are in line with the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the Regulation 22 read with Regulation 4(d)(iv) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Company has formulated whistle blower policy which is available on Companys website at https://www.shilpgravures.com/Investorsrelations/policies.

18. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy of the Company as adopted by the Board and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year and under review are set out in Annual Report on CSR Activities as Annexure C of this report in the format prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, as amended. In compliance with requirements of Section 135 of the Act, the Company has laid down a CSR Policy and the same is uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https://www.shilpgravures.com/Investorsrelations/policies.

19. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

To comply with the provisions of Section 178 of the Act and Rules made thereunder and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, the Companys Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Senior Management and other Employees of the Company is uploaded on website of the Company and can be accessed at https:// www.shilpgravures.com/Investorsrelations/policies. The Policy includes, inter alia, the criteria for appointment and remuneration of Directors, KMPs, Senior Management Personnel and other employees of the Company.

20. FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION:

To comply with the provisions of Section 134(3)(p) of the Act and Rules made thereunder and Regulation 17(10) of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit and Nomination & Remuneration Committees. The manner in which the annual performance evaluation has been carried out is explained in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.

21. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the draft of the Annual Return of the Company for the financial year March 31, 2024 is uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https://www.shilpgravures.com/investorsrelations/financials/annualreturn.

22. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

The Company has a well-defined process of identification of related parties and transactions with related parties, its approval and review process. The Policy on Related Party Transactions as formulated by the Audit Committee and the Board is hosted on the Companys website at https://www.shilpgravures.com/Investorsrelations/policies. As required under Regulation 23 of the Listing Regulations, the Audit Committee has defined the material modification and has been included in the said Policy.

All contracts, arrangements and transactions entered by the Company with related parties during FY 2 023-24 (including any material modification thereof), were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis and were carried out with prior approval of the Audit Committee. All related party transactions that were approved by the Audit Committee were periodically reported to the Audit

Committee. Prior approval of the Audit Committee was obtained periodically for the transactions which were planned and/or repetitive in nature and omnibus approvals were also taken as per the policy laid down for unforeseen transactions.

None of the contracts, arrangements and transactions with related parties, required approval of the Board/Shareholders under Section 188(1) of the Act and Regulation 23(4) of the Listing Regulations.

None of the transactions with related parties falls under the scope of Section 188(1) of the Act. The information on transactions with related parties pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in Form AOC-2 does not apply to the Company for FY 2023-24 and hence the same is not provided. The details of the transactions with related parties during FY 2023-24 are provided in the accompanying financial statements.

23. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Companys internal financial controls are commensurate with the scale and complexity of its operations. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by your Company and such policies and procedures adopted by your Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to your Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. The Audit Committee evaluates the internal financial control system periodically. The Statutory Auditors have provided their report on internal financial control which is annexed hereafter.

24. RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Risk Management Committee as per Regulation 21(5) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the Company as the Company does not fall under top 1000 listed Companies on the basis of market capitalization. However, your Company has an elaborate Risk Management procedure covering Business Risk, Operational Controls Assessment etc. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuous basis from time to time by the Board of Directors.

25. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT:

The Business Responsibility Report as per Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the Company as the Company does not fall under top 1000 listed Companies on the basis of market capitalization.

26. DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY:

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, top 1000 listed entities based on market capitalization are required to formulate a Dividend Distribution Policy. Accordingly, your Company is not required to formulate the Dividend Distribution Policy.

27. INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS (IND AS):

The Company has followed the relevant Accounting Standards notified by the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 while preparing Financial Statements.

28. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND GENERAL MEETING:

The Board of Directors affirms that the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards (SS) issued by the ICSI (SS1 and SS2), respectively relating to Meetings of the Board and its Committees.

29. TRANSFER OF EQUITY SHARES UNPAID/UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO THE INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

In line with the statutory requirements, the Company has transferred to the credit of the Investor Education and Protection Fund set up by the Government of India, equity shares in respect of which dividend had remained unpaid/unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years within the timelines laid down by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Unpaid/unclaimed dividend for seven years or more has also been transferred to the IEPF pursuant to the requirements under the Act.

The details are available on Companys website at https://www.shilpgravures.com/investorsrelations/shareholderinformation.

30. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER:

The Company is an equal opportunity provider and continuously strives to build a work culture which promotes the respect and dignity of all employees across the Organization. In order to provide women employees a safe working environment at workplace and also in compliance with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder, the Company has formulated a well-defined policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of complaints relating to sexual harassment of women at the workplace. No complaints pertaining to sexual harassment of women employees from any of the Companys locations were received during the year ended March 31, 2024.

31. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES:

The information required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in separate annexure forming part of this Report as Annexure-D.

32. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and date of this report. There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

33. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There has been no change in nature of business of the Company during the financial year 2023-24.

34. COST RECORDS:

The Company has duly prepared and maintained the cost records of the business activities carried out by the Company during the financial year 2023-24 as required pursuant to the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014. However, the appointment of Cost Auditor for undertaking audit of the cost records of the company is not applicable to your Company.

35. AUDITORS:

35.1 Statutory Auditors:

At the thirtieth AGM held on 26th August, 2023 the Members approved appointment of M/s. Shah & Shah Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No-113742W), as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a period of five years from the conclusion of that AGM till the conclusion of the thirty-fifth (35th) AGM. The requirement to place the matter relating to appointment of auditors for ratification by Members at every AGM has been done away by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 with effect from May 7, 2018. Accordingly, no resolution is being proposed for ratification of appointment of statutory auditors at the ensuing AGM and a note in respect of same has been included in the Notice for this AGM. There has been no qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer in their Report. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

35.2 Secretarial Auditors:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors have appointed Mrs. Monica Kanuga, Practicing Company Secretary (FCS.:3868, CP No. 2125) as Secretarial Auditors to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report for financial year 2023-24 in Form MR-3 is annexed, which forms part of this report, as Annexure-E. There were no qualifications, reservation or adverse remarks given by the Secretarial Auditor of the Company in the Secretarial Audit Report of the Company.

35.3 Internal Auditors:

The Board of Directors appointed M/s. K. J. Patel & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditors of the Company for the F. Y. 2023-24.

35.4 Reporting of frauds by auditors:

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor have reported to the Audit Committee of the Board, under Section 143(12) of the Act, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in this Report.

36. Proceedings Pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code ("IBC")

There is no such proceeding or appeal pending under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year and at the end of the financial year even upto the date of this report.

37. The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions

No such instance of One-time settlement or valuation was done while taking or discharging loans from the Banks/ Financial institutions occurred during the year.

38. INSURANCE:

All the insurable interests of the Company including Inventories, Buildings, Plant & Machinery and Liabilities under legislative enactments are adequately insured.

39. ACKNOWLEDGMENTS:

Your Company has maintained healthy, cordial and harmonious relations at all levels throughout the year. Your Companys organizational culture upholds professionalism, integrity and continuous improvement across all functions, as well as efficient utilization of the Companys resources for sustainable and profitable growth.

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the sincere services rendered by employees of the Company at all levels. Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for the valuable co-operation and support received from various Government Authorities, Banks / Financial Institutions and other stakeholders such as members, customers and suppliers, among others. Your Directors also commend the continuing commitment and dedication of employees at all levels, which has been vital for the Companys success. Your Directors look forward to their continued support in future.

Annexure - A

Information required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 pertaining

to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo for the year ended 31st March, 2024:

(1) Conservation of Energy

1. The steps taken or impact on Conservation of Energy:

The Company has installed (Solar-3) - Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant having capacity of 2 MW (2000 KW - Ground Mounted) at Village - Gadhada, in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat, in the Months of February, 2022. The said plant has started generation of power from 18th February, 2022. The total unit generated till 31st March, 2024 about 4,26,420 Kwh Units which may generate a substantial saving in electricity consumption of the Company. Now, the Company has total three solar power generation plant having total installed capacity of 2424.66 KW, which may approximate generate 35,00,000 Kwh unit per year, which helps the Company in substantial saving in cost of electricity power consumption. The power generated has been continuously used in Plant and Machinery for production purpose.

2. The Company has five (5) windmills having total installed capacity of 2.8MW which approximately generate 36,50,000 Kwh units per year, which also helps the Company in substantial saving in cost of electricity power consumption.

3. The Company has Installed new Chiller at existing AC Plant through renovation of old chiller plant and it has been shifted at new place in the factory premises of the Company.

4. The Company has Installed Inverter Base Electronic MIG Welding Machines for shafted M.S. Cylinder Fabrication Plant which consumes less power i.e.,19.6 Kwh as compared to old conventional welding machine which consumes 29.6 Kwh. Thus, saving of 10Kwh units per day i.e., 3120 Kwh units yearly approx.

Year Units UGVCL Units Consumption Wind Turbine Generation Solar Generation Khedbrambha Solar-3 Generation D.G. Set units Generation PNG Gas Units SCM 2022-23 Kwh 44,29,638 24,57,677 6,01,248 29,06,228 26,050 35,510 SCM Amt. (In. ) 3,72,75,520 1,92,55,211 48,09,984 1,32,77,970 14,57,154 4,89,830 Ltrs Water Treated Diesel 15797 Ltrs 28,70,009 per Kwh 8.41 7.83 8.0 13.80 SCM Per Ltrs. Improved 2023-24 Kwh 43,78,455 31,16,275 5,72,094 30,84,810 18,440 37,893 SCM Amt. (In. ) 4,02,42,944 2,23,20,821 46,33,961 1,43,72,978 -- 5,08,890 L. Water Treated Diesel 12400 Ltrs per Kwh 9.19 8.52 8.20 5.15 1.49 Units per Liters of Diesel 13.80 SCM Per Ltrs. Improved

5. The capital investment on solar energy conservation equipment: Approx. 653.96 Lacs.

2. Technology Absorption

(i) The efforts made towards technology absorption: None

(ii) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: None

(iii) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year): None

(iv) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: During the year under review, no new specific Research & Development activities were carried out.

3. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Particulars regarding Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are given in the Notes to Financial Statements.

Annexure - B

FORM AOC-1

(Pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of section 129 read with rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014) Statement containing salient features of the financial statement of subsidiaries or associate companies or joint ventures PART "A" : Subsidiaries

Sr. No Particulars Details 1 Name of Subsidiary Etone India Private Limited CIN:U28910WB2002 PTC094734 2 The date since when subsidiary was acquired 09-08-2019 3 Reporting period 2023-2024 4 Reporting currency INR ( in Lacs) 5 Share Capital 105.88 6 Other Equity 111.74 7 Total Assets 945.55 8 Total Liabilities 727.93 9 Investments - 10 Turnover 1154.19 11 Profit before taxation 23.92 12 Other comprehensive Income (4.35) 13 Profit after taxation 18.59 14 Total comprehensive income 14.24 15 Proposed Dividend - 16 % of Shareholding 100%

Annexure - C

Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities for the financial year 2023 - 2024

1. A brief outline of the Companys CSR Policy:

The Companys CSR Policy is in adherence to the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with rules framed thereunder and provides for carrying out CSR activities in the area of Education, Environment, Health Care & Welfare, Rural Development, Social and Women Empowerment, Sports & Culture / Heritage, Infrastructure and various other social matters by way of donation to a reliable and respectable corpus, trust, society or institution or organization.

2. The Composition of CSR Committee: The Company has dissolved the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committees with effect from May 18, 2021, pursuant to the amendment in provisions of Section 135(9) effective form January 22, 2021. Pursuant to amendment, where the amount to be spent by a company under sub-section 135(5) does not exceed fifty lakh rupees, the requirement under sub-section (1) for constitution of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee shall not be applicable and the functions of such Committee provided under this section shall, in such cases, be discharged by the Board of Directors of such Company. The functions of CSR Committee provided under this section have been discharged by the Board of Directors of the Company

3. Provide the web-link where Composition of CSR Committee, CSR Policy and CSR projects approved by the board are disclosed on the website of the Company: https://www.shilpgravures.com /investorsrelations/policies

4. Provide the details of Impact assessment of CSR projects carried out in pursuance of sub-rule (3) of rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, if applicable: Not applicable

(Rs. In Lacs) 6. Average net profit of the Company as per section 135(5): 839.98 7. (a) Two percent of average net profit of the Company as per section 135(5): 16.80 (b) Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years: Nil (c) Amount required to be set off for the financial year, if any: 0.03 (d) Total CSR obligation for the financial year (7a+7b- 7c): 16.77

5. Details of the amount available for set off in pursuance of sub-rule (3) of rule 7 of the Companies (Corporate Social responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and amount required for set off for the financial year, if any: 0.0 3 Lacs.

8. CSR amount spent or unspent for the financial year:

(a) Total amount Spent for the Financial Year (Rs.in Lacs) Amount unspent in (Rs. In lacs) Total Amount transferred to Unspent CSR Account as per section 135(6) Amount transferred to any fund specified under Schedule VII as per second proviso to section 135(5) 16.81 Amount Date of Transfer Name of the Fund Amount Date of Transfer Nil - - Nil -

(b) Details of CSR amount spent against ongoing projects for the financial year: Not Applicable

(c) Details of CSR amount spent against other than ongoing projects for the financial year:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Sr. Name of Project Item from the list of activities in schedule VII to the Act Lo cal area (Yes/ No) Location of the project Amount spent for the project (Rs.In lacs) Mode of implement ation - Direct (Yes/ No) Mode of implementation - Through implementing agency State District Name CSR Registration No 1. Contribution for promoting health care (i) Yes Gujarat Ahmedabad 2.00 N o Darionu Rahat Fund CSR000 05410 2. Contribution towards Educational activities (i) Yes Gujarat Ahmedabad 7.51 N o Kadva Patid ar Betalis Samaj Education Trust CSR000 11324 3. Contribution for Promoting health care including preventive health care (i) Yes Gujarat Ahmedabad 0.25 N o India Renal Foundation CSR000 10203 4. Contribution towards services for the mentally challenged adults (i) Yes Gujarat Ahmedabad 3.00 N o Aashtha Charitable Trust CSR000 02020 5. Contribution for countering malnutrition and supporting the right to education of socio economically disadvantaged children (i) & (ii) Yes Gujarat Ahmedabad 0.30 N o The Akshaypatra Foudation CSR000 00286

6. Contribution towards Educational activities (ii) Yes Gujarat Ahmedabad 1.00 No Apang Manav Mandal CSR000 04112 7. Contribution for providing basic medical needs, healthcare and Socio-economic development (i) Yes Gujarat Gandhinag ar 1.75 No The Gujarat Cancer Society CSR000 00688 8. Contribution for providing basic medical needs, healthcare and Socio-economic development Yes Gujarat Ahmedabad 1.00 No Blind People Association (India) CSR000 00936 Total 16.81

(d) Amount spent in Administrative Overheads (including capital assets for administrative purpose): NIL

(e) Amount spent on Impact Assessment, if applicable: Nil

(f) Total amount spent for the Financial Year (8b+8c+8d+8e): 16.81 Lacs

(g) Excess amount for set off, if any:

Sr. Particulars (Rs. In lacs) i. Two percent of average net profit of the company as per section 135(5) 16.80 (a) Amount available for set off for FY 2022-23 0.03 (b) CSR obligation for the FY 2023-24 (a-b) 16.77 ii. Total amount spent for the Financial Year 16.81 iii. Excess amount spent for the financial year [(ii)-(i)] 0.04 iv. Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years, if any 0.00 v. Amount available for set off in succeeding financial years [(iii)-(iv)] 0.04

9 (a) Details of Unspent CSR amount for the preceding three financial years:

Sr. Preceding Financial Year Amount transferred to Unspent CSR Account under section 135(6) Amount spent in the reporting Financial Year Amount transferred to any fund specified under Schedule VII as per section 135(6), if any. Amount remaining to be spent in succeeding financial years Name of the Fund Amount Date of transfer 1. 2022-23 - 2. 2021-22 - - - - - - 3. 2020-21 - - - - - - Total -

(b) Details of CSR amount spent in the financial year for ongoing projects of the preceding financial year(s): Not Applicable

1 In case of creation or acquisition of capital asset, furnish the details relating to the asset so created or acquired through CSR spent

0 in the financial year (asset-wise details):

(a) Date of creation or acquisition of the capital asset(s): Not applicable

(b) Amount of CSR spent for creation or acquisition of capital asset: NIL

(c) Details of the entity or public authority or beneficiary under whose name such capital asset is registered, their address etc.:

Not applicable

(d) Provide details of the capital asset(s) created or acquired (including complete address and location of the capital ass et): Not applicable

1 Specify the reason(s), if the company has failed to spend two per cent of the average net profit as per section 135(5): Not Applicable

ANNEXURE - D

Information required under the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:1. Ratio of the Remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year

Name of Director Ratio of remuneration Mr. Ambar Patel 0.00 Percentage increase in the Remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year Name of the KMP % Increase Mr. Ambar Patel - Managing Director 0.00 Mr. Roshan Shah -Chief Executive Officer 0.00 Mr. Rajendra Gandhi - Chief Financial Officer 14.69 Mr. Harsh Hirpara - Company Secretary 3.66

2. Percentage increase in the median remuneration of the employees in the financial year 32.97% 3. No. of permanent employees on the rolls of the Company 274 employees 4. The Average percentile increase in salaries of employees other than managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentage increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration. During the financial year 202324, the average percentile increases in salaries of employees other than managerial personnel is 32.37%. Increase in remuneration of Managerial Personnel is disclosed in point no. (2) above. There was no exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration.

5. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Managerial and Non-Managerial Personnel is as per the remuneration policy of the Company

Note:

1) Median Remuneration for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs. 5,63,094 and financial year 2022-23 is 4,23,487/-

2) The aforesaid details are calculated on the basis of the gross remuneration received by the employees for the financial years 2022-23 & 2023-24.

ANNEXURE - E

FORM No. MR - 3 SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2024

[Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No. 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members,

Shilp Gravures Limited

778/6, Pramukh Industrial Estate,

Sola-Santej Road,

Village: Rakanpur, Taluka : Kalol,

District : Gandhinagar - 382722

I have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by Shilp Gravures Limited (CIN: L27100GJ1993PLC020552) (hereinafter called the "Company"). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided me a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing my opinion thereon.

Based on my verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, I hereby report that in my opinion, the Company has generally, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

I have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 according to the provisions of:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder;

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA) and the rules made thereunder;

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder;

(iv) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 ( SEBI Act) :-

a. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;

c. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018;

d. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client;

(v) No specific laws are applicable to the industry in which the Company operates. The same has also been confirmed by the Management.

I have also examined compliance with applicable clauses of the following:

(i) Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

(ii) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

During the period under review, provisions of the following regulations were not applicable to the Company:

(i) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefit) Regulations, 2021;

(ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008;

(iii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009;

(iv) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998;

(v) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings.

During the period under review the Company has generally complied with the applicable provisions of the Act, Rules Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above.

I further report that:

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meetings and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

All decisions at the meeting of the Board of Directors / Committees of the Board were taken unanimously as recorded in the minutes of the meetings and no dissenting views have been recorded.

I further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

I further report that during the audit period, there was no other event / action having major bearing on the Companys Affairs.

FORM No. MR - 3 SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2024

[Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No. 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members,

Etone India Private Limited Bally-Durgapur, NH-2, PO: Sambaypally J.L.No. 14, Mouza: Bally P.S: Nischinda Howrah, West Bengal - 711205

I have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by Shilp Gravures Limited (CIN: L27100GJ1993PLC020552) (hereinafter called the "Company"). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided me a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing my opinion thereon.

Based on my verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, I hereby report that in my opinion, the Company has generally, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

I have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 according to the provisions of:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder;

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA) and the rules made thereunder;

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder;

(iv) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 ( SEBI Act) :-

a. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;

c. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018;

d. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client;

(v) No specific laws are applicable to the industry in which the Company operates. The same has also been confirmed by the Management.

I have also examined compliance with applicable clauses of the following:

(i) Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

(ii) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

During the period under review, provisions of the following regulations were not applicable to the Company:

(i) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefit) Regulations, 2021;

(ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008;

(iii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009;

(iv) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998;

(v) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings.

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder;

(ii) No specific laws are applicable to the industry in which the Company operates. The same has also been confirmed by the Management.

I have also examined compliance with applicable clauses of the following:

(i) Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

During the period under review the Company has generally complied with the applicable provisions of the Act, Rules Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above.

I further report that:

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meetings and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

All decisions at the meeting of the Board of Directors / Committees of the Board were taken unanimously as recorded in the minutes of the meetings and no dissenting views have been recorded.

I further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

I further report that during the audit period, there was no other event / action having major bearing on the Companys Affairs