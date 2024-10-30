Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

SHILP GRAVURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Allotment Committee, at its meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, October 30, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the matter as detailed in the attachment Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

SHILP GRAVURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting Re-appointment of Managing Director

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 10 May 2024

SHILP GRAVURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2024. Board approved Final Divided for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024