Shilp Gravures Ltd Board Meeting

Shilp Gravures CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
SHILP GRAVURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Allotment Committee, at its meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, October 30, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the matter as detailed in the attachment Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
SHILP GRAVURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Re-appointment of Managing Director
Board Meeting18 May 202410 May 2024
SHILP GRAVURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2024. Board approved Final Divided for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
SHILP GRAVURES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Shilp Gravures: Related News

No Record Found

