Shivansh Finserve Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.24
6.24
6.24
6.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.42
0.52
0.26
0.18
Net Worth
6.66
6.76
6.5
6.42
Minority Interest
Debt
9.82
6.06
8.5
2.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.02
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
16.48
12.84
15.02
8.56
Fixed Assets
0.1
0.12
0.13
0.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
1
1.19
1
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.07
0.05
0.05
Networking Capital
10.46
6.92
8.52
2.96
Inventories
3.28
0.58
0.58
1.48
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.22
0.1
0.1
0.81
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.07
6.37
8.34
2.78
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.04
-0.01
-0.13
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.09
-0.49
-1.98
Cash
4.87
4.54
5.33
5.4
Total Assets
16.48
12.84
15.03
8.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.