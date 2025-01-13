iifl-logo-icon 1
Shivansh Finserve Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.24

6.24

6.24

6.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.42

0.52

0.26

0.18

Net Worth

6.66

6.76

6.5

6.42

Minority Interest

Debt

9.82

6.06

8.5

2.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.02

0.02

0

Total Liabilities

16.48

12.84

15.02

8.56

Fixed Assets

0.1

0.12

0.13

0.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

1

1.19

1

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.07

0.05

0.05

Networking Capital

10.46

6.92

8.52

2.96

Inventories

3.28

0.58

0.58

1.48

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.22

0.1

0.1

0.81

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

7.07

6.37

8.34

2.78

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.04

-0.01

-0.13

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.09

-0.49

-1.98

Cash

4.87

4.54

5.33

5.4

Total Assets

16.48

12.84

15.03

8.56

