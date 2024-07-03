Shivansh Finserve Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
1.33
1.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
1.33
1.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.6
0.34
0.24
0.17
Total Income
0.6
0.34
1.57
1.65
Total Expenditure
0.26
0.29
1.28
1.7
PBIDT
0.33
0.05
0.29
-0.04
Interest
0.29
0.05
0.09
0.01
PBDT
0.04
0
0.21
-0.05
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.04
0.05
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
-0.05
0.02
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.02
-0.01
0.12
-0.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.02
-0.01
0.12
-0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.02
-0.01
0.12
-0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.03
-0.01
0.19
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.24
6.24
6.24
6.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
21.8
-2.68
PBDTM(%)
0
0
15.78
-3.35
PATM(%)
0
0
9.02
-4.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.