SectorFinance
Open₹5.6
Prev. Close₹5.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹5.6
Day's Low₹5.02
52 Week's High₹8.17
52 Week's Low₹3.57
Book Value₹10.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.24
6.24
6.24
6.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.42
0.52
0.26
0.18
Net Worth
6.66
6.76
6.5
6.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.44
0.63
1.32
0.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0.46
0
1.33
2.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.46
0
1.33
2.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1
0.56
0.41
0.36
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Jignesh Sudhirbhai Shah
Non Executive Director
Nehalkumar Navinchandra Shah
Independent Director
Akshay Narendra Shah
Non Executive Director
Pina Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rashmi Otavani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shivansh Finserve Ltd
Summary
Shivansh Finserve Limited was originally incorporated as Aryan Builders Limited on 18 December, 1984. The Company availed Certificate of Commencement of Business from Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh on 14 January, 1985. Later on, it retained the name from Aryan Builders Limited to Mansarovar Financial Services Limited by getting approval from the Registrar of Companies dated 11 November, 1992. The Company once again changed its name from Mansarovar Financial Services Limited to Shivansh Finserve Limited by getting approval from the Registrar of Companies dated 13 May, 2015. The Company was originally working in Kanpur, Hub and Heart of Uttar Pradesh. Later on slowly and gradually, it started business in other cities like Varanasi, Gorakhpur and in Gujarat at Ahmedabad as well. At present, the Company is in the business of Financial Consultancy to the corporate world providing advice for financial assistance to various corporate and business communities. Now, the Company has indulged in the field of consultancy of all kind of financial advisory by addition of more financial products and extended its services to the Individual.In 2021-22, the Company purchased of 9,95,000 Equity shares of M/s Slopho Infotech Pvt Ltd . Hence, M/s. Slopho Infotech Pvt Ltd became wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company in February, 2022.
Read More
The Shivansh Finserve Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivansh Finserve Ltd is ₹3.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shivansh Finserve Ltd is 0 and 0.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivansh Finserve Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivansh Finserve Ltd is ₹3.57 and ₹8.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shivansh Finserve Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.49%, 3 Years at -14.94%, 1 Year at 27.59%, 6 Month at 14.62%, 3 Month at 29.12% and 1 Month at 4.24%.
