Summary

Shivansh Finserve Limited was originally incorporated as Aryan Builders Limited on 18 December, 1984. The Company availed Certificate of Commencement of Business from Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh on 14 January, 1985. Later on, it retained the name from Aryan Builders Limited to Mansarovar Financial Services Limited by getting approval from the Registrar of Companies dated 11 November, 1992. The Company once again changed its name from Mansarovar Financial Services Limited to Shivansh Finserve Limited by getting approval from the Registrar of Companies dated 13 May, 2015. The Company was originally working in Kanpur, Hub and Heart of Uttar Pradesh. Later on slowly and gradually, it started business in other cities like Varanasi, Gorakhpur and in Gujarat at Ahmedabad as well. At present, the Company is in the business of Financial Consultancy to the corporate world providing advice for financial assistance to various corporate and business communities. Now, the Company has indulged in the field of consultancy of all kind of financial advisory by addition of more financial products and extended its services to the Individual.In 2021-22, the Company purchased of 9,95,000 Equity shares of M/s Slopho Infotech Pvt Ltd . Hence, M/s. Slopho Infotech Pvt Ltd became wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company in February, 2022.

