Shivansh Finserve Ltd Share Price

5.02
(-7.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.6
  • Day's High5.6
  • 52 Wk High8.17
  • Prev. Close5.41
  • Day's Low5.02
  • 52 Wk Low 3.57
  • Turnover (lac)0.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.55
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shivansh Finserve Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

5.6

Prev. Close

5.41

Turnover(Lac.)

0.28

Day's High

5.6

Day's Low

5.02

52 Week's High

8.17

52 Week's Low

3.57

Book Value

10.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shivansh Finserve Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Shivansh Finserve Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shivansh Finserve Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.58%

Non-Promoter- 99.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shivansh Finserve Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.24

6.24

6.24

6.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.42

0.52

0.26

0.18

Net Worth

6.66

6.76

6.5

6.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.44

0.63

1.32

0.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0.46

0

1.33

2.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.46

0

1.33

2.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1

0.56

0.41

0.36

Shivansh Finserve Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shivansh Finserve Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Jignesh Sudhirbhai Shah

Non Executive Director

Nehalkumar Navinchandra Shah

Independent Director

Akshay Narendra Shah

Non Executive Director

Pina Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rashmi Otavani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shivansh Finserve Ltd

Summary

Shivansh Finserve Limited was originally incorporated as Aryan Builders Limited on 18 December, 1984. The Company availed Certificate of Commencement of Business from Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh on 14 January, 1985. Later on, it retained the name from Aryan Builders Limited to Mansarovar Financial Services Limited by getting approval from the Registrar of Companies dated 11 November, 1992. The Company once again changed its name from Mansarovar Financial Services Limited to Shivansh Finserve Limited by getting approval from the Registrar of Companies dated 13 May, 2015. The Company was originally working in Kanpur, Hub and Heart of Uttar Pradesh. Later on slowly and gradually, it started business in other cities like Varanasi, Gorakhpur and in Gujarat at Ahmedabad as well. At present, the Company is in the business of Financial Consultancy to the corporate world providing advice for financial assistance to various corporate and business communities. Now, the Company has indulged in the field of consultancy of all kind of financial advisory by addition of more financial products and extended its services to the Individual.In 2021-22, the Company purchased of 9,95,000 Equity shares of M/s Slopho Infotech Pvt Ltd . Hence, M/s. Slopho Infotech Pvt Ltd became wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company in February, 2022.
Company FAQs

What is the Shivansh Finserve Ltd share price today?

The Shivansh Finserve Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shivansh Finserve Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivansh Finserve Ltd is ₹3.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shivansh Finserve Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shivansh Finserve Ltd is 0 and 0.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shivansh Finserve Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivansh Finserve Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivansh Finserve Ltd is ₹3.57 and ₹8.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shivansh Finserve Ltd?

Shivansh Finserve Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.49%, 3 Years at -14.94%, 1 Year at 27.59%, 6 Month at 14.62%, 3 Month at 29.12% and 1 Month at 4.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shivansh Finserve Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shivansh Finserve Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.59 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.41 %

