|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|Shivansh Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results as on 30.09.2024 Board meeting was held today to approve the unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. Meeting commenced at 02:00 pm and concluded 03:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|The board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company. The outcome is attached herewith. Meeting started at 03:30 pm and concluded at 04:00 pm.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Shivansh Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The board meeting was held today to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The meeting commenced at 02:00 pm and concluded at 03:00 pm (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jun 2024
|18 Jun 2024
|With respect to captioned subject, the exchange is hereby informed that the Board has appointed Ms. Rima Dalal (M.NO: 39280) as the Company Secretary/ Compliance Officer of the company with effect from 18th June, 2024 as per Regulation 6(1) of SEBI (LODR) in the board meeting held today. The meeting starts at 03:00 pm and concluded at 03:30 pm.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Shivansh Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results as on 31.03.2024 The board meeting was held today to approve the consolidated and standalone audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The meeting commenced at 02:00 pm and concluded at 03:00 pm Read less.. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 have duly approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, together with the Report of the Auditors in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. We are thus enclosing the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, together with the Report of the Auditors in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced on 2.05 pm (IST) and concluded at 2.45 pm (IST). The abovementioned financial results and disclosure shall be available on website of the Company at https://www.subhashsilkmills.com/investor-relations/subhash-silk-mills-invstor-relations.htm . You are requested to take the same on your record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Apr 2024
|8 Apr 2024
|With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that Mr. Akshay Shah has resigned from the post of Non Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. 08th April, 2024 With reference to the outcome submitted dated 08th April 2024, Revised outcome with additional information with respect to the Resignation of Independent Director is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Shivansh Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 This is to inform you that the meeting of board of directors of the company was held today at 03:00 pm at the registered office of the company to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. The meeting concluded at 03:45 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
