Shivansh Finserve Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
0.46
0
0
0
0.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.46
0
0
0
0.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.61
0.38
0.38
0.18
0.27
Total Income
1.08
0.38
0.38
0.18
0.31
Total Expenditure
0.6
0.2
0.15
0.23
0.28
PBIDT
0.48
0.18
0.23
-0.05
0.03
Interest
0.33
0.19
0.09
0.01
0.13
PBDT
0.14
-0.01
0.14
-0.06
-0.09
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0
-0.01
0.03
-0.04
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.03
-0.05
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
0.08
-0.02
0.1
-0.05
-0.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.08
-0.02
0.1
-0.05
-0.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.08
-0.02
0.1
-0.05
-0.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.12
-0.04
0.16
-0.09
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.24
5.24
6.24
6.24
6.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
104.34
0
0
0
75
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
17.39
0
0
0
-200
