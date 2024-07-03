iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shivansh Finserve Ltd Company Summary

5.39
(3.45%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Shivansh Finserve Ltd Summary

Shivansh Finserve Limited was originally incorporated as Aryan Builders Limited on 18 December, 1984. The Company availed Certificate of Commencement of Business from Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh on 14 January, 1985. Later on, it retained the name from Aryan Builders Limited to Mansarovar Financial Services Limited by getting approval from the Registrar of Companies dated 11 November, 1992. The Company once again changed its name from Mansarovar Financial Services Limited to Shivansh Finserve Limited by getting approval from the Registrar of Companies dated 13 May, 2015. The Company was originally working in Kanpur, Hub and Heart of Uttar Pradesh. Later on slowly and gradually, it started business in other cities like Varanasi, Gorakhpur and in Gujarat at Ahmedabad as well. At present, the Company is in the business of Financial Consultancy to the corporate world providing advice for financial assistance to various corporate and business communities. Now, the Company has indulged in the field of consultancy of all kind of financial advisory by addition of more financial products and extended its services to the Individual.In 2021-22, the Company purchased of 9,95,000 Equity shares of M/s Slopho Infotech Pvt Ltd . Hence, M/s. Slopho Infotech Pvt Ltd became wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company in February, 2022.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.