|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|The board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company. The outcome is attached herewith. Meeting started at 03:30 pm and concluded at 04:00 pm. Summary of Proceedings of Annual General Meeting of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.