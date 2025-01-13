Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.5
9.5
9.5
9.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.5
21.57
20.04
19.54
Net Worth
33
31.07
29.54
29.04
Minority Interest
Debt
57.6
58.81
56.41
65.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0.15
0.11
Total Liabilities
90.61
89.88
86.1
95.01
Fixed Assets
11.04
11.16
11.64
10.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.09
0.04
0.01
Networking Capital
77.9
77.22
72.54
82.8
Inventories
73.54
65.55
71.83
61.41
Inventory Days
154.77
Sundry Debtors
62.65
75.89
58.86
69.6
Debtor Days
175.41
Other Current Assets
5.82
5.64
5.74
5.59
Sundry Creditors
-27.07
-26.03
-18.99
-26.85
Creditor Days
67.67
Other Current Liabilities
-37.04
-43.83
-44.9
-26.95
Cash
1.6
1.42
1.88
2.14
Total Assets
90.6
89.89
86.1
95.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.