iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd Share Price

27
(-3.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.26
  • Day's High29.85
  • 52 Wk High33.24
  • Prev. Close27.95
  • Day's Low26.9
  • 52 Wk Low 16.65
  • Turnover (lac)1.44
  • P/E12.65
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.95
  • EPS2.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

27.26

Prev. Close

27.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1.44

Day's High

29.85

Day's Low

26.9

52 Week's High

33.24

52 Week's Low

16.65

Book Value

35.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.65

P/E

12.65

EPS

2.21

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

25 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.27%

Non-Promoter- 52.72%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.5

9.5

9.5

9.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.5

21.57

20.04

19.54

Net Worth

33

31.07

29.54

29.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

144.82

202.51

225.08

214.52

yoy growth (%)

-28.48

-10.02

4.92

-3.45

Raw materials

-84.66

-131.85

-159.03

-148.46

As % of sales

58.45

65.1

70.65

69.2

Employee costs

-4.54

-5.26

-5.1

-3.84

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.17

1.2

1.8

0.81

Depreciation

-1.62

-1.84

-2.15

-2.65

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.33

-0.46

-0.23

Working capital

7.6

9.8

-4.78

7.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.48

-10.02

4.92

-3.45

Op profit growth

-22.54

7.96

-3.87

-2.31

EBIT growth

-21.93

10.36

2.38

-1.74

Net profit growth

-96.13

-34.9

130.99

45.74

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Purushottam R Agarwal

Executive Director & CFO

Kishan M. Yadav

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramesh P Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chetan Dilipkumar Jain

Independent Director

Yashree K Dixit

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd

Summary

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Limited, formerly known as Anjani Fabrics Ltd was incorporated in 1988. The Company name was changed from Anjani Fabrics Ltd to Anjani Dham Industries Ltd. in March 2011 and further to Shree Bhavya Fabrics Limited in November, 2014. The Company made a public issue in February, 1994. It equipped with a state of the art textile i.e., cloth processing unit and aided with a world class end to end service infrastructure. Presently, it manufactures textiles, fabricated and home textiles for international market. The Company is an exporter of bed sheets, dress materials, shirting, scarves, curtains flannel, seer sucker and micro twill. It is engaged in quality dyeing, printing and stitching activities based in Ahmedabad - the textile hub of India, which has an added advantage of availability of skilled workers, technicians, technical know-how, raw materials etc. It manufactures European-designed bed sheets, ethnic and western dress materials, and formal and casual shirt materials. Flannel and seer suckers are available in various prints, including conceptual designs, tie dye, floral patterns, cartoons and various other forms of designs. Its range of manufacturing capabilities includes printing, finishing and additional machinery, such as mercerizer, jet, singeing, calendar, peach and raising.Today, the Company, in addition to its current line of products, has ventured in the domains of High end Suitings, Shirtings and Dress materials and Home Textiles fabric mar
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd share price today?

The Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd is ₹25.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd is 12.65 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd is ₹16.65 and ₹33.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd?

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.43%, 3 Years at 12.18%, 1 Year at 18.94%, 6 Month at 29.22%, 3 Month at 12.34% and 1 Month at 10.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.