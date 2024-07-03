Summary

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Limited, formerly known as Anjani Fabrics Ltd was incorporated in 1988. The Company name was changed from Anjani Fabrics Ltd to Anjani Dham Industries Ltd. in March 2011 and further to Shree Bhavya Fabrics Limited in November, 2014. The Company made a public issue in February, 1994. It equipped with a state of the art textile i.e., cloth processing unit and aided with a world class end to end service infrastructure. Presently, it manufactures textiles, fabricated and home textiles for international market. The Company is an exporter of bed sheets, dress materials, shirting, scarves, curtains flannel, seer sucker and micro twill. It is engaged in quality dyeing, printing and stitching activities based in Ahmedabad - the textile hub of India, which has an added advantage of availability of skilled workers, technicians, technical know-how, raw materials etc. It manufactures European-designed bed sheets, ethnic and western dress materials, and formal and casual shirt materials. Flannel and seer suckers are available in various prints, including conceptual designs, tie dye, floral patterns, cartoons and various other forms of designs. Its range of manufacturing capabilities includes printing, finishing and additional machinery, such as mercerizer, jet, singeing, calendar, peach and raising.Today, the Company, in addition to its current line of products, has ventured in the domains of High end Suitings, Shirtings and Dress materials and Home Textiles fabric mar

