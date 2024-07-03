Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹27.26
Prev. Close₹27.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.44
Day's High₹29.85
Day's Low₹26.9
52 Week's High₹33.24
52 Week's Low₹16.65
Book Value₹35.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.65
P/E12.65
EPS2.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.5
9.5
9.5
9.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.5
21.57
20.04
19.54
Net Worth
33
31.07
29.54
29.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
144.82
202.51
225.08
214.52
yoy growth (%)
-28.48
-10.02
4.92
-3.45
Raw materials
-84.66
-131.85
-159.03
-148.46
As % of sales
58.45
65.1
70.65
69.2
Employee costs
-4.54
-5.26
-5.1
-3.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.17
1.2
1.8
0.81
Depreciation
-1.62
-1.84
-2.15
-2.65
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.33
-0.46
-0.23
Working capital
7.6
9.8
-4.78
7.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.48
-10.02
4.92
-3.45
Op profit growth
-22.54
7.96
-3.87
-2.31
EBIT growth
-21.93
10.36
2.38
-1.74
Net profit growth
-96.13
-34.9
130.99
45.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Purushottam R Agarwal
Executive Director & CFO
Kishan M. Yadav
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramesh P Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chetan Dilipkumar Jain
Independent Director
Yashree K Dixit
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Limited, formerly known as Anjani Fabrics Ltd was incorporated in 1988. The Company name was changed from Anjani Fabrics Ltd to Anjani Dham Industries Ltd. in March 2011 and further to Shree Bhavya Fabrics Limited in November, 2014. The Company made a public issue in February, 1994. It equipped with a state of the art textile i.e., cloth processing unit and aided with a world class end to end service infrastructure. Presently, it manufactures textiles, fabricated and home textiles for international market. The Company is an exporter of bed sheets, dress materials, shirting, scarves, curtains flannel, seer sucker and micro twill. It is engaged in quality dyeing, printing and stitching activities based in Ahmedabad - the textile hub of India, which has an added advantage of availability of skilled workers, technicians, technical know-how, raw materials etc. It manufactures European-designed bed sheets, ethnic and western dress materials, and formal and casual shirt materials. Flannel and seer suckers are available in various prints, including conceptual designs, tie dye, floral patterns, cartoons and various other forms of designs. Its range of manufacturing capabilities includes printing, finishing and additional machinery, such as mercerizer, jet, singeing, calendar, peach and raising.Today, the Company, in addition to its current line of products, has ventured in the domains of High end Suitings, Shirtings and Dress materials and Home Textiles fabric mar
Read More
The Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd is ₹25.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd is 12.65 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd is ₹16.65 and ₹33.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.43%, 3 Years at 12.18%, 1 Year at 18.94%, 6 Month at 29.22%, 3 Month at 12.34% and 1 Month at 10.43%.
