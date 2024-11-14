Board Meeting 25 Dec 2024 25 Dec 2024

Dear Sir/Madam, As per the provisions of Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors has transacted and approved the following: 1. Took note of Resignation of Mrs. Vaishali Suresh Kumar Soni (DIN: 07245825) from the post of Independent Director 2. On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and approved appointment of, subject to approval of the Members of the Company, Ms. Yashree Kaushal Kumar Dixit (DIN: 07775794) as Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. December 25 2024, subject to approval of Members of the Company in ensuing general meeting. 3. Reconstitution of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stake Holder Relationship Management Committee You are requested to please take on record our above said information for your reference.

Outcome of Board Meeting held as on 14.11.2024 to transact and approve unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended as on 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company

Dear Sir/Madam, Following business are transacted and approved in the board meeting: 1. Approved the statement of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results together with the Limited Review Report by the auditor for the Quarter ended as on 30th June, 2024 in compliance of Reg. 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. - The copy of the said result along with Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith. 2.The Board considered, discussed and reviewed the other items and ongoing business propositions.

Dear Sir/ Madam, The Board of Directors of the Company have, at their meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, May 30th, 2024 inter alia, transacted and approved the following businesses: • The Board has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, read with the Auditors Report Issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. • The appointment of M/s. Mukesh H. Shah, Company Secretary in Practice, Ahmedabad, as a Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 • The appointment of M/s. Kamal M. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, as an Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. • The appointment of M/s; Kiran J Mehta & Co., Cost Accountant, Ahmedabad, as cost Auditors of the company for the Financial Year 2024-25. The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 05:30 P.M and concluded at 6:20 P.M.

