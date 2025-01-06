Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.17
1.2
1.8
0.81
Depreciation
-1.62
-1.84
-2.15
-2.65
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.33
-0.46
-0.23
Working capital
7.6
9.8
-4.78
7.55
Other operating items
Operating
6.01
8.83
-5.59
5.48
Capital expenditure
0.47
0.72
4.66
2.71
Free cash flow
6.49
9.55
-0.92
8.19
Equity raised
39.01
35.89
31.84
30.68
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
11.31
15.13
7.67
19.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
56.81
60.57
38.58
58.7
