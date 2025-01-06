iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27
(-3.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd

Shree Bhavya FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.17

1.2

1.8

0.81

Depreciation

-1.62

-1.84

-2.15

-2.65

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.33

-0.46

-0.23

Working capital

7.6

9.8

-4.78

7.55

Other operating items

Operating

6.01

8.83

-5.59

5.48

Capital expenditure

0.47

0.72

4.66

2.71

Free cash flow

6.49

9.55

-0.92

8.19

Equity raised

39.01

35.89

31.84

30.68

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

11.31

15.13

7.67

19.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

56.81

60.57

38.58

58.7

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd

