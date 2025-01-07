Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
144.82
202.51
225.08
214.52
yoy growth (%)
-28.48
-10.02
4.92
-3.45
Raw materials
-84.66
-131.85
-159.03
-148.46
As % of sales
58.45
65.1
70.65
69.2
Employee costs
-4.54
-5.26
-5.1
-3.84
As % of sales
3.13
2.6
2.26
1.79
Other costs
-46.57
-53.72
-50.13
-50.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.16
26.52
22.27
23.76
Operating profit
9.03
11.66
10.8
11.24
OPM
6.24
5.76
4.8
5.24
Depreciation
-1.62
-1.84
-2.15
-2.65
Interest expense
-7.76
-8.96
-7.41
-8.18
Other income
0.52
0.34
0.56
0.41
Profit before tax
0.17
1.2
1.8
0.81
Taxes
-0.14
-0.33
-0.46
-0.23
Tax rate
-81.26
-27.63
-25.84
-29.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.87
1.33
0.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.87
1.33
0.57
yoy growth (%)
-96.13
-34.9
130.99
45.74
NPM
0.02
0.43
0.59
0.27
