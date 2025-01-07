iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.5
(1.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

144.82

202.51

225.08

214.52

yoy growth (%)

-28.48

-10.02

4.92

-3.45

Raw materials

-84.66

-131.85

-159.03

-148.46

As % of sales

58.45

65.1

70.65

69.2

Employee costs

-4.54

-5.26

-5.1

-3.84

As % of sales

3.13

2.6

2.26

1.79

Other costs

-46.57

-53.72

-50.13

-50.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.16

26.52

22.27

23.76

Operating profit

9.03

11.66

10.8

11.24

OPM

6.24

5.76

4.8

5.24

Depreciation

-1.62

-1.84

-2.15

-2.65

Interest expense

-7.76

-8.96

-7.41

-8.18

Other income

0.52

0.34

0.56

0.41

Profit before tax

0.17

1.2

1.8

0.81

Taxes

-0.14

-0.33

-0.46

-0.23

Tax rate

-81.26

-27.63

-25.84

-29.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.87

1.33

0.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.87

1.33

0.57

yoy growth (%)

-96.13

-34.9

130.99

45.74

NPM

0.02

0.43

0.59

0.27

Shree Bhavya : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.