Dear Sir/Madam, The 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held as on Monday 30.09.2024 at 11:00 AM at 252 New Cloth Market, Opposite Raipur Gate, Ahmedabad-380002 We here with enclose Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company. You are requested to take the same on you record. Proceeding of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held as on 30.09.2024 Monday. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Details of Voting Results at the 36th AGM of the Company and Scrutinizer Report as per the Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)