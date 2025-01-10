iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd Balance Sheet

1
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.86

39.86

19.93

19.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.12

22.49

40.39

37.86

Net Worth

62.98

62.35

60.32

57.79

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

62.98

62.35

60.32

57.98

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

3.22

3.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

62.55

61.87

57.05

54.9

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.3

19.33

43.89

28.34

Debtor Days

600.91

Other Current Assets

69.89

59.71

46.4

43.2

Sundry Creditors

-10.36

-16.49

-32.31

-16.53

Creditor Days

350.49

Other Current Liabilities

-0.28

-0.68

-0.93

-0.1

Cash

0.43

0.48

0.04

0.02

Total Assets

62.98

62.35

60.31

57.98

