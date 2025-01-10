Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.86
39.86
19.93
19.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.12
22.49
40.39
37.86
Net Worth
62.98
62.35
60.32
57.79
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
62.98
62.35
60.32
57.98
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
3.22
3.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
62.55
61.87
57.05
54.9
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.3
19.33
43.89
28.34
Debtor Days
600.91
Other Current Assets
69.89
59.71
46.4
43.2
Sundry Creditors
-10.36
-16.49
-32.31
-16.53
Creditor Days
350.49
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-0.68
-0.93
-0.1
Cash
0.43
0.48
0.04
0.02
Total Assets
62.98
62.35
60.31
57.98
