Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.01
(-2.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Shree Ganesh Bio FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.7

0.23

3.5

3.73

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.11

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.04

3.52

1.27

6.3

Other operating items

Operating

-1.44

3.75

4.76

10.03

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

0

-2.92

Free cash flow

-1.44

3.76

4.76

7.11

Equity raised

75.08

76.44

35.07

16.74

Investing

3.06

0

0

-0.21

Financing

0.38

0.38

0.25

-0.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

77.07

80.58

40.09

23.21

