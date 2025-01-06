Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.7
0.23
3.5
3.73
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.11
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.04
3.52
1.27
6.3
Other operating items
Operating
-1.44
3.75
4.76
10.03
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0
-2.92
Free cash flow
-1.44
3.76
4.76
7.11
Equity raised
75.08
76.44
35.07
16.74
Investing
3.06
0
0
-0.21
Financing
0.38
0.38
0.25
-0.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
77.07
80.58
40.09
23.21
