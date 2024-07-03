Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1.02
Prev. Close₹1.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.95
Day's High₹1.03
Day's Low₹1.02
52 Week's High₹1.7
52 Week's Low₹0.94
Book Value₹1.59
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.06
P/E34.67
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.86
39.86
19.93
19.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.12
22.49
40.39
37.86
Net Worth
62.98
62.35
60.32
57.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.21
2.47
7.85
8.53
yoy growth (%)
596.07
-68.52
-7.95
302.84
Raw materials
-16.32
-1.57
-3.36
-4.02
As % of sales
94.86
63.69
42.82
47.1
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.06
-0.09
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.7
0.23
3.5
3.73
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.11
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.04
3.52
1.27
6.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
596.07
-68.52
-7.95
302.84
Op profit growth
198.22
-93.21
-6.89
469.93
EBIT growth
199.31
-93.24
-6.91
504.15
Net profit growth
34.31
-93.26
-6.23
592.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sombir Singh
Independent Director
Chandni Solanki
Non Executive Director
Kishan Nityanand Naidu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Namita Acharya
Independent Director
Harshadkumar Rathod
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Aman Patel
Non Executive Director
Amrutaben Solanki
Independent Director
Nimeshkumar Parmar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd
Summary
Shree Ganesh Biotech India Limited was incorporated on September 2, 1982, as S.P. Commercial Co. Limited under the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company has got the Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 14, 1982 from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company was incorporated with an object to carry on the business of builders, Contractors and to deal in property and also to do investment and finance business.In 2010, pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation, Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Private Limited was merged with S.P. Commercial Co. Limited pursuant to the order of the Honble High at Calcutta dated February 15, 2010. The entire business of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Private Limited consisting of trading and distribution of seeds were transferred to S.P. Commercial Co. Limited. Subsequently, Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Private Limited was dissolved pursuant to the said Scheme of Amalgamation and the name of the Company was changed to Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the change of name dated March 7, 2011 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.The Company is presently engaged in the business of production, processing and marketing of high quality hybrid seeds for different crops like corn, sunflower, cotton, paddy, grain sorghum, etc.
Read More
The Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.03 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd is ₹41.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd is 34.67 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd is ₹0.94 and ₹1.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -30.03%, 3 Years at -47.75%, 1 Year at -32.90%, 6 Month at -10.34%, 3 Month at 2.97% and 1 Month at -2.80%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.