iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd Share Price

1.03
(-0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:05:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.02
  • Day's High1.03
  • 52 Wk High1.7
  • Prev. Close1.04
  • Day's Low1.02
  • 52 Wk Low 0.94
  • Turnover (lac)2.95
  • P/E34.67
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.59
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1.02

Prev. Close

1.04

Turnover(Lac.)

2.95

Day's High

1.03

Day's Low

1.02

52 Week's High

1.7

52 Week's Low

0.94

Book Value

1.59

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.06

P/E

34.67

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:13 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.43%

Institutions: 1.42%

Non-Institutions: 98.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.86

39.86

19.93

19.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.12

22.49

40.39

37.86

Net Worth

62.98

62.35

60.32

57.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17.21

2.47

7.85

8.53

yoy growth (%)

596.07

-68.52

-7.95

302.84

Raw materials

-16.32

-1.57

-3.36

-4.02

As % of sales

94.86

63.69

42.82

47.1

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.06

-0.09

-0.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.7

0.23

3.5

3.73

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.11

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.04

3.52

1.27

6.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

596.07

-68.52

-7.95

302.84

Op profit growth

198.22

-93.21

-6.89

469.93

EBIT growth

199.31

-93.24

-6.91

504.15

Net profit growth

34.31

-93.26

-6.23

592.39

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sombir Singh

Independent Director

Chandni Solanki

Non Executive Director

Kishan Nityanand Naidu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Namita Acharya

Independent Director

Harshadkumar Rathod

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Aman Patel

Non Executive Director

Amrutaben Solanki

Independent Director

Nimeshkumar Parmar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd

Summary

Shree Ganesh Biotech India Limited was incorporated on September 2, 1982, as S.P. Commercial Co. Limited under the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company has got the Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 14, 1982 from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company was incorporated with an object to carry on the business of builders, Contractors and to deal in property and also to do investment and finance business.In 2010, pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation, Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Private Limited was merged with S.P. Commercial Co. Limited pursuant to the order of the Honble High at Calcutta dated February 15, 2010. The entire business of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Private Limited consisting of trading and distribution of seeds were transferred to S.P. Commercial Co. Limited. Subsequently, Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Private Limited was dissolved pursuant to the said Scheme of Amalgamation and the name of the Company was changed to Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the change of name dated March 7, 2011 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.The Company is presently engaged in the business of production, processing and marketing of high quality hybrid seeds for different crops like corn, sunflower, cotton, paddy, grain sorghum, etc.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd share price today?

The Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd is ₹41.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd is 34.67 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd is ₹0.94 and ₹1.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd?

Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -30.03%, 3 Years at -47.75%, 1 Year at -32.90%, 6 Month at -10.34%, 3 Month at 2.97% and 1 Month at -2.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 1.42 %
Public - 98.58 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.