Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd Summary

Shree Ganesh Biotech India Limited was incorporated on September 2, 1982, as S.P. Commercial Co. Limited under the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company has got the Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 14, 1982 from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company was incorporated with an object to carry on the business of builders, Contractors and to deal in property and also to do investment and finance business.In 2010, pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation, Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Private Limited was merged with S.P. Commercial Co. Limited pursuant to the order of the Honble High at Calcutta dated February 15, 2010. The entire business of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Private Limited consisting of trading and distribution of seeds were transferred to S.P. Commercial Co. Limited. Subsequently, Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Private Limited was dissolved pursuant to the said Scheme of Amalgamation and the name of the Company was changed to Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the change of name dated March 7, 2011 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.The Company is presently engaged in the business of production, processing and marketing of high quality hybrid seeds for different crops like corn, sunflower, cotton, paddy, grain sorghum, etc.