<dhhead>Directors’ Report to the Members </dhhead>

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 14th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Summary of the Company’s financial performance for F.Y. 2023-24 as compared to the previous financial year is given below:

Amount in Rs. Amount in Rs. Particulars 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Net Sales /Income from Business Operations 202777150 624545240 Other Income 10562920 5648623 Total Income 213340070 630193863 Less Interest 510 500 Profit before Depreciation 8549346 27142125 Less Depreciation 5320 5320 Profit after depreciation and Interest 8554666 27147445 Less Current Income Tax 2342167 6755241 Less Previous year adjustment of Income Tax 0 0 Less Deferred Tax 0 0 Net Profit after Tax 6207179 20386884 Earning per share (Basic) 0.02 0.05 Earning per Share (Diluted) 0.02 0.05

STATE OF COMPANY’S AFFAIR

The Company is engaged in the business of production, processing and marketing of high-quality hybrid seeds for different crops like corn, sunflower, cotton, paddy, grain sorghum, etc., and 100% of the total revenue of the Company is derived from these activities.

DIVIDEND

In order to consolidate the Company’s financial position, your directors consider it prudent not to recommend dividend for the year under review.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. As such, no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

AMOUNTS TO BE TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES

No amount is proposed to carry to any reserves by the board of directors.

SHARE CAPITAL

The authorized share capital of the Company is Rs. 40,00,00,000/- divided into 40,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each. The paid up share capital of the company are Rs. 39,86,24,000/- divided into 398624000 Equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate companies & joint ventures.

CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year under review, there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company have occurred between the end of financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of the Directors’ Report.

SIGNIFICANT ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING GOING CONCERN

AND COMPANY’S OPERATIONS

To the best of our knowledge, the company has not received any such orders passed by the regulators, courts or tribunals during the year, which may impact the going concern status or company’s operations in future.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

The Company has an adequate Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board & to the Chairman & Managing Director.

The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company. Based on the report of internal audit, management undertakes corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthens the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES U/S 188(1)

During the year under review, the Company has not entered into any contract or arrangement falling under ambit of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, disclosure of particulars of contract or arrangement with related parties in Form AOC-2 is not applicable to the Company.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board of Directors consists of 6 members, out of which 4 are Independent Directors including women Independent Director and 1 are Non-Executive and Non-Independent Directors. The composition is in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

As per the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 MR. KISHAN NITYANAND NAIDU (DIN: 08662664) shall retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment as the Director of the Company.

During the year Ms. CHANDNI SOLANKI had resigned from the post of Directorship w.e.f. 11.09.2023.

As per the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. AMAN PRAVINKUMAR PATEL whole time director, Mr. KISHAN NITYANAND NAIDU Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Nikita Vijayvergiya, Company Secretary is the key managerial personnel of the Company.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

PECUNIARY RELATIONSHIP OR TRANSACTIONS OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

During the year, the Non-Executive Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 17(10) of the Listing Regulations and in line with our corporate governance guidelines, peer evaluation of all Board members, annual performance evaluation of its own performance, as well as the evaluation of the working of Board’s Committees was undertaken. This evaluation is led by the Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee with specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board and its Committees. The evaluation process also considers the time spent by each of the Board members, core competencies, personal characteristics, accomplishment of specific responsibilities and expertise.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the Committee Members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of Committees, effectiveness of Committee meetings, etc.

CODE OF CONDUCT

The Directors and members of Senior Management have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management of the Company. A declaration to this effect has been signed by Managing Directors and forms part of the Annual Report.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The details of the number of meetings of the Board held during the Financial Year 2023-24 forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors has the following Committees:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee

The details of the Committees along with their composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has adopted a vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy for directors and employees to report genuine concerns which shall provide adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use such mechanism. Under this policy, we encourage our employees to report any reporting of fraudulent financial or other information to the stakeholders, any conduct that results in violation of the Company’s Code of Business Conduct, to management (on an anonymous basis, if employees so desire).

Likewise, under this policy, we have prohibited discrimination, retaliation or harassment of any kind against any employees who, based on the employee’s reasonable belief that such conduct or practice have occurred or are occurring, reports that information or participates in the said investigation.

This meets the requirement under Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations.

No individual in the Company has been denied access to the Audit Committee or its Chairman.

MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION AND PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The particulars of Managerial remuneration as stated in Section 134(3)(q) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith and forms part of this Board’s Report.

None of the employees was engaged in the company, who were in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limits as specified under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, throughout or part of the financial year under review.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act 2013, the Annual Return as on 31st March 2024 is available on the website of the Company at www.shreeganeshbiotech.com .

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS’ REPORT:

M/s. Bipin & Co., Chartered Accountants, Vadodara (FRN 101509W), Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion this AGM until the conclusion of the next AGM.

The observations made by the Auditors’ in their Auditors’ Report and the Notes on Accounts referred to in the

Auditors’ Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR & SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed M/s. Daksha Negi & Associates, Company Secretaries in practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit report in the prescribed Form No MR-3 is annexed herewith.

The Secretarial Audit Report is self-explanatory and, therefore, do not call for any further comments. There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark made by Secretarial Auditor in his report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING & OUTGO

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption etc. as required to be given under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are not applicable to Company, as our Company has not carried out in the manufacturing activities.

The foreign exchange earning on account of the operation of the Company during the year was Rs. Nil.

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Company has taken adequate steps to ensure that all mandatory provisions of Corporate Governance as prescribed under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are complied with, a separate section titled Report on Corporate Governance together with a Certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary forms part of this Report. A detailed Management Discussion & Analysis forms part of this Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

In terms of the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with relevant Rules, the

"Corporate Social Responsibility" (CSR) requirement is not applicable to the Company.

DISCLOSURE AS PER SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. During the financial year, no complain had been received.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND OTHER DISCLOSURES AS PER RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

Pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014 every Listed Company mandates to disclose in the Board’s Report the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the permanent employee’s remuneration. However, since there is no permanent employee in the Company, no disclosure under the said provision has been furnished.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has in place a Business Risk Management Framework. The risk management framework commensurate with the size of the Company’s operation and provides for, inter alia, identification of elements of risk, pro-active approach for its minimization and mitigation.

The Board has been regularly informed about risk assessment and minimization procedures. The main objective of this policy is to ensure sustainable business growth with stability.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

The Directors’ Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation by way of notes to accounts relating to material departures;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period; c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) Directors have prepared the accounts on a "going concern basis".

e) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

HUMAN RESOURCES & INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company has always provided a congenial atmosphere for work to all sections of society. It has provided equal opportunities of employment to all irrespective to their caste, religion, color, marital status and sex. The Company believes that human capital of the Company is its most valuable assets and its human resource policies are aligned towards this objective of the Company.

The relation amongst its employees remained harmonious and the year under review remained free from any labor unrest.

GENERAL:

The Board of Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions or applicability pertaining to these matters during the year under review: i) Fraud reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors of the Company. ii) Payment of remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiary companies to the Managing Director/ Whole Time Director of the Company. iii) Voting rights which are not directly exercised by the employees in respect of shares for the subscription/ purchase of which loan was given by the Company (as there is no scheme pursuant to which such persons can beneficially hold shares as envisaged under section 67(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013). iv) Details of any application filed for corporate insolvency under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. v) One time settlement of loan obtained from the banks or financial institutions.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors take this opportunity to thank the Regulatory and Government Authorities, Bankers, Business Associates, Shareholders and the Customers of the Company for their continued support to the Company. The Directors express their deep sense of appreciation towards all the employees and staff of the Company and wish the management all the best for achieving greater heights in the future.