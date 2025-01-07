Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.21
2.47
7.85
8.53
yoy growth (%)
596.07
-68.52
-7.95
302.84
Raw materials
-16.32
-1.57
-3.36
-4.02
As % of sales
94.86
63.69
42.82
47.1
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.06
-0.09
-0.09
As % of sales
0.46
2.59
1.22
1.14
Other costs
-0.09
-0.59
-0.89
-0.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.56
24.1
11.38
7.69
Operating profit
0.7
0.23
3.5
3.76
OPM
4.11
9.6
44.55
44.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.02
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.7
0.23
3.5
3.73
Taxes
-0.11
0
0
0
Tax rate
-15.73
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.59
0.23
3.5
3.73
Exceptional items
-0.27
0
0
0
Net profit
0.31
0.23
3.5
3.73
yoy growth (%)
34.31
-93.26
-6.23
592.39
NPM
1.84
9.53
44.54
43.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.