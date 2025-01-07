iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.01
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:50:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17.21

2.47

7.85

8.53

yoy growth (%)

596.07

-68.52

-7.95

302.84

Raw materials

-16.32

-1.57

-3.36

-4.02

As % of sales

94.86

63.69

42.82

47.1

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.06

-0.09

-0.09

As % of sales

0.46

2.59

1.22

1.14

Other costs

-0.09

-0.59

-0.89

-0.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.56

24.1

11.38

7.69

Operating profit

0.7

0.23

3.5

3.76

OPM

4.11

9.6

44.55

44.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.02

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.7

0.23

3.5

3.73

Taxes

-0.11

0

0

0

Tax rate

-15.73

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.59

0.23

3.5

3.73

Exceptional items

-0.27

0

0

0

Net profit

0.31

0.23

3.5

3.73

yoy growth (%)

34.31

-93.26

-6.23

592.39

NPM

1.84

9.53

44.54

43.73

