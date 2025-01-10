iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd Balance Sheet

23.16
(-4.93%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.01

-1.62

-1.33

-2.66

Net Worth

5.51

3.88

4.17

2.84

Minority Interest

Debt

0.83

0.2

0.16

0.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.34

4.08

4.33

2.98

Fixed Assets

0.54

0.23

0.13

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.13

0.12

0.11

0.09

Networking Capital

1.56

2.72

1.53

2.75

Inventories

1.68

0.72

0.39

1.56

Inventory Days

45.68

Sundry Debtors

0

0.56

0

1.1

Debtor Days

32.21

Other Current Assets

1.4

1.6

1.67

0.24

Sundry Creditors

-1.13

-0.12

-0.21

-0.05

Creditor Days

1.46

Other Current Liabilities

-0.39

-0.04

-0.32

-0.1

Cash

4.11

1.02

2.56

0.13

Total Assets

6.34

4.09

4.33

2.98

