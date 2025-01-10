Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.01
-1.62
-1.33
-2.66
Net Worth
5.51
3.88
4.17
2.84
Minority Interest
Debt
0.83
0.2
0.16
0.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.34
4.08
4.33
2.98
Fixed Assets
0.54
0.23
0.13
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.12
0.11
0.09
Networking Capital
1.56
2.72
1.53
2.75
Inventories
1.68
0.72
0.39
1.56
Inventory Days
45.68
Sundry Debtors
0
0.56
0
1.1
Debtor Days
32.21
Other Current Assets
1.4
1.6
1.67
0.24
Sundry Creditors
-1.13
-0.12
-0.21
-0.05
Creditor Days
1.46
Other Current Liabilities
-0.39
-0.04
-0.32
-0.1
Cash
4.11
1.02
2.56
0.13
Total Assets
6.34
4.09
4.33
2.98
