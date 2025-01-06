Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.5
0.08
0.1
-0.32
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.5
-1.43
-0.45
-0.06
Other operating items
Operating
1
-1.34
-0.36
-0.38
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Free cash flow
1.01
-1.33
-0.35
-0.38
Equity raised
-6.33
-6.51
-6.67
-6.04
Investing
0
0
0
-1.1
Financing
0.21
-1.45
0.61
2.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.11
-9.3
-6.41
-5.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.