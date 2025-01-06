iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.33
(-4.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd

Sh. Ganesh Elas. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.5

0.08

0.1

-0.32

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

0.5

-1.43

-0.45

-0.06

Other operating items

Operating

1

-1.34

-0.36

-0.38

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Free cash flow

1.01

-1.33

-0.35

-0.38

Equity raised

-6.33

-6.51

-6.67

-6.04

Investing

0

0

0

-1.1

Financing

0.21

-1.45

0.61

2.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.11

-9.3

-6.41

-5.42

Sh. Ganesh Elas. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.