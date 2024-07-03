Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹27.7
Prev. Close₹27.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.29
Day's High₹27.7
Day's Low₹26.07
52 Week's High₹38.76
52 Week's Low₹16.03
Book Value₹12.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.63
P/E7.45
EPS3.57
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.01
-1.62
-1.33
-2.66
Net Worth
5.51
3.88
4.17
2.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.46
6.42
9.12
9.28
yoy growth (%)
94.14
-29.6
-1.77
-44.57
Raw materials
-11.33
-5.99
-8.5
-9.02
As % of sales
90.91
93.33
93.2
97.16
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.23
-0.22
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.5
0.08
0.1
-0.32
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.5
-1.43
-0.45
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
94.14
-29.6
-1.77
-44.57
Op profit growth
806.36
-56.11
-164.72
-159.47
EBIT growth
427.29
-44.55
-219.76
-138.48
Net profit growth
484.04
19.63
-122.9
-326.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Harishbhai R Mehta
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Mihir R Shah
Independent Director
Bina V Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yogen Vyas
Independent Director
Kush Jigenbhai Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd
Summary
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Limited was incorporated on 28 March, 1994. The Company is engaged in business of trading into agricultural commodities like raw materials, maize, cottonseed oil cake, jeera and castor seed and its derivatives. The Company commenced its operation in 1991 and later got listed on Bombay stock exchange in 1993.During year 2012, the Company could not carry-out any manufacturing activity due to closure of plant. In 2013, the Company disposed off its unit, including the land located at Village: Vasna-Chacharvadi, in District Ahmedabad in 2013. It engaged in the business of commodities in 2014. Later, the Company diversified its business activities to trading in agricultural commodities in 2019-20. The Company operates in the Business of Purchase, storage, Logistics, transportation and trading in various types of Agro commodities and other non-Agro commodities in addition to trading in shares and securities. The Trading in commodities business require more man power for procurement, transportation, logistics and storage of Agro commodities. It requires manpower from security guards to purchase managers, logistics managers and aggregators and sorters. The commodity segment in which the Company operates requires the participation from various entity including Agri-mandi, broker, labor, and transportation. There are various reasons for affecting this sector like non-availability of manpower, transportation problems etc. Thus, impacting the Companys operation at
The Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd is ₹14.63 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd is 7.45 and 2.08 as of 01 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd is ₹16.03 and ₹38.76 as of 01 Jan ‘25
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.40%, 3 Years at 17.12%, 1 Year at 48.55%, 6 Month at 11.63%, 3 Month at -19.42% and 1 Month at -23.33%.
