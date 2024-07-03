Summary

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Limited was incorporated on 28 March, 1994. The Company is engaged in business of trading into agricultural commodities like raw materials, maize, cottonseed oil cake, jeera and castor seed and its derivatives. The Company commenced its operation in 1991 and later got listed on Bombay stock exchange in 1993.During year 2012, the Company could not carry-out any manufacturing activity due to closure of plant. In 2013, the Company disposed off its unit, including the land located at Village: Vasna-Chacharvadi, in District Ahmedabad in 2013. It engaged in the business of commodities in 2014. Later, the Company diversified its business activities to trading in agricultural commodities in 2019-20. The Company operates in the Business of Purchase, storage, Logistics, transportation and trading in various types of Agro commodities and other non-Agro commodities in addition to trading in shares and securities. The Trading in commodities business require more man power for procurement, transportation, logistics and storage of Agro commodities. It requires manpower from security guards to purchase managers, logistics managers and aggregators and sorters. The commodity segment in which the Company operates requires the participation from various entity including Agri-mandi, broker, labor, and transportation. There are various reasons for affecting this sector like non-availability of manpower, transportation problems etc. Thus, impacting the Companys operation at

Read More