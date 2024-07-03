iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd Share Price

26.59
(-1.59%)
Jan 1, 2025

  • Open27.7
  • Day's High27.7
  • 52 Wk High38.76
  • Prev. Close27.02
  • Day's Low26.07
  • 52 Wk Low 16.03
  • Turnover (lac)0.29
  • P/E7.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.76
  • EPS3.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.63
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

27.7

Prev. Close

27.02

Turnover(Lac.)

0.29

Day's High

27.7

Day's Low

26.07

52 Week's High

38.76

52 Week's Low

16.03

Book Value

12.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.63

P/E

7.45

EPS

3.57

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.45%

Non-Promoter- 2.73%

Institutions: 2.72%

Non-Institutions: 83.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.01

-1.62

-1.33

-2.66

Net Worth

5.51

3.88

4.17

2.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.46

6.42

9.12

9.28

yoy growth (%)

94.14

-29.6

-1.77

-44.57

Raw materials

-11.33

-5.99

-8.5

-9.02

As % of sales

90.91

93.33

93.2

97.16

Employee costs

-0.33

-0.23

-0.22

-0.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.5

0.08

0.1

-0.32

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

0.5

-1.43

-0.45

-0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

94.14

-29.6

-1.77

-44.57

Op profit growth

806.36

-56.11

-164.72

-159.47

EBIT growth

427.29

-44.55

-219.76

-138.48

Net profit growth

484.04

19.63

-122.9

-326.34

No Record Found

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Harishbhai R Mehta

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Mihir R Shah

Independent Director

Bina V Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yogen Vyas

Independent Director

Kush Jigenbhai Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd

Summary

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Limited was incorporated on 28 March, 1994. The Company is engaged in business of trading into agricultural commodities like raw materials, maize, cottonseed oil cake, jeera and castor seed and its derivatives. The Company commenced its operation in 1991 and later got listed on Bombay stock exchange in 1993.During year 2012, the Company could not carry-out any manufacturing activity due to closure of plant. In 2013, the Company disposed off its unit, including the land located at Village: Vasna-Chacharvadi, in District Ahmedabad in 2013. It engaged in the business of commodities in 2014. Later, the Company diversified its business activities to trading in agricultural commodities in 2019-20. The Company operates in the Business of Purchase, storage, Logistics, transportation and trading in various types of Agro commodities and other non-Agro commodities in addition to trading in shares and securities. The Trading in commodities business require more man power for procurement, transportation, logistics and storage of Agro commodities. It requires manpower from security guards to purchase managers, logistics managers and aggregators and sorters. The commodity segment in which the Company operates requires the participation from various entity including Agri-mandi, broker, labor, and transportation. There are various reasons for affecting this sector like non-availability of manpower, transportation problems etc. Thus, impacting the Companys operation at
Company FAQs

What is the Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd share price today?

The Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd is ₹14.63 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd is 7.45 and 2.08 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd is ₹16.03 and ₹38.76 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd?

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.40%, 3 Years at 17.12%, 1 Year at 48.55%, 6 Month at 11.63%, 3 Month at -19.42% and 1 Month at -23.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.46 %
Institutions - 2.73 %
Public - 83.82 %

