To,

The Members,

SHREE GANESH ELASTOPLAST LIMITED.

Dear Shareholders,

Your directors have pleasure in presenting herewith the 30thAudited Annual Report for the year ended on 31stMarch, 2024 of your Company.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Financial performance of the company during the year is as under:

(Amount Rupees in Lacs)

PARTICULARS FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31/03/2024 FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31/03/2023 Income from Operations (Net of Taxes) 2356.57 1219.92 Other Income 4.69 6.15 Total Income 2361.26 1226.07 Total Expenses (Inclusive of Depreciation & Amortization) 2168.01 1257.73 Profit Before Tax 193.25 -31.66 Depreciation (Only Shown separately) 11.00 6.71 Exceptional Items. 0 -4.07 Tax Expenses 31.67 0.00 Deffered Tax -1.47 -0.82 Provision for FBT. 0 0.00 Excess/ (Short) Provision of Income Tax 0 2.42 Profit / (Loss) After Tax. 163.05 -29.19 Earnings per Share in Rupees 2.96 -0.53

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW:

During the year the company has earned total income of Rs. 2356.57 Lacs (Previous year total income of Rs.1226.07 Lacs) and total expenses of Rs. 2168.01 Lacs (Previous year total expenses of Rs. 1257.73 lacs). After deduction of depreciation of Rs. 11.00 Lacs (Previous year of Rs.6.71 Lacs) ,the company has earned a Gross profit before tax of Rs. 193.25 Lacs (Previous year incurred a loss before tax of Rs. 31.66 Lacs.) After making provision for Current Tax of Rs. 31.67 Lacs (Previous year Current Tax of Rs NIL), Deferred tax of - Rs.1.47 lacs (Previous year deferred tax of -Rs. 0.82 Lacs) the company has earned a net profit after Tax of Rs. 163.05 lacs (Previous year incurred a net loss of Rs. 29.19 Lacs). The Financial Operations during the year was encouraging as its entire accumulated losses are wiped out and the company has now positive reserve and surplus balances.

DIVIDEND:

Earning Per share During the year was Rs. 2.96 (Previous year Loss per share of Rs. 0.53). Even though the financial performance during the year was encouraging, however in order to augment long term working capital resources and reduce overall finance cost, your Board of directors does not recommend any dividend for the year under review.

DETAILS OF THE ASSOCIATES/ JOINT VENTURE / SUBSIDIARIES COMAPANIES:

The company does not have any holding or subsidiary or joint venture or group or an associate company. During the year there was no changes in this status.

AN ABSTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN IN PRESCRIBED FORM MGT-9:

An abstract of the Annual Return and required information in prescribed format MGT-9 is given in an Annexure-A to this Report. This report is also uploaded on the website of the company for general information of shareholders and general public.

SHARE CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

During the year under review there were no changes in the Authorized, Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Share Capital Structure of the Company.

FIXED DEPOSIT:

The Company has not accepted any public deposit during the year under review and no amount against the same was outstanding at the end of the year. However, the position of outstanding unsecured borrowings made from Directors are exempted from provisions for Deposit as per Rule 2 of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules 2014. The Company has already filed form DPT-3 for the year with the office of the ROC for such transactions.

REGULATORY STATEMENT:

In conformity with Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) 2015, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31.03.2024 is annexed hereto. The equity shares of the Company are listed on the BSE Ltd. The Company has paid listing fees for the year 2024-25 to BSE. The Company has also paid dues of NSDL, CDSL, Registrar and Share Transfer Agents and also for Evoting facilities granted by CDSL in time. No statutory dues on this account are pending.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Companys Total paid up equity share capital is less than Rs. 10 crores and its total Net worth is less than Rs. 25 crores, Hence, the Company is being treated as Small Company and as such as per SEBI (LODR) 2015 Regulation Number: 15(2) your company is exempt from making compliance with Regulations No. 17 to 27, Clause- B to I of Sub Regulation 2 of Regulation 45 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V. Accordingly, except the statement on" Management Discussion and Analyses Report," your Directors have though formed the sub Committees of the Board as per requirements of Corporate Governance and provisions of the Companies Act 2013, such committees are operational, however, no detailed Report on Compliance with Conditions of Corporate Governance report are given here with. The Company is exempted from providing report on Corporate Governance in accordance with regulation 34(3) and schedule V(C) to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

INTERNAL AUDITOR:

The Company has appointed an Internal Auditor as per suggestion of auditors and recommendation of the Audit Committee in order to strengthen the internal financial control system for the Company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company as the Company had not earned profit in excess of Rs. 5 crores during the year or in any previous financial years immediately preceding, its Turnover is less than Rs 1000 crores and its Toal borrowings is less than Rs.250 crores.

DEMATERIALISATION OF SECURITIES:

Your Companys Equity shares are admitted in the System of Dematerialization by both the Depositories namely NSDL and CDSL. The Company has signed tripartite Agreement through Registrar and Share Transfer Agent M/s Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. The Investors are advised to take advantage of timely dematerialization of their securities. The ISIN allotted to your Company is INE400N01017. Total Share dematerialized up to 31st March 2024 were 19,58,400 which constitute 35.60% of total capital. Your directors request all the shareholders to dematerialize their shareholding in the company as early as possible, as trading in shares on stock exchange is allowed only dematerialized form.

DETAILS OF RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTIONS PURUSANT TO SECTION 188(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Company has entered into related parties transactions for payment of remuneration to Mr. Manit Mihirbhai Shah who is Chief Financial Officer and is relative of Whole Time Director Mr. Mihirbhai R Shah. However, total remuneration payable to him is less than Rs. 2,50,000/- per month hence, his remuneration is normally approved by the Board of Directors in the first meeting held in every new financial year. There are no other related party transactions in the nature of sale/purchase of goods or services at preferential prices. However, all the transactions in the nature of sales/purchase of goods or services are made on arms length basis. The same were reported to the Board at every meeting and Board took a note of the same and approved. Other details for inter corporate financial transactions are given in the notes to the accounts as per requirements of AS 18. The Company has formulated various other policies such as Evaluation of Board Performance Policy etc. All such policies were documented and adopted by the Board in its meeting held on 10th February,2017.

ANNUAL REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE OF DIRECTORS INDIVIDUALS AND BOARD AS A WHOLE:

Regarding Performance Review of each of the member of the Board and also the performance of the various Committees and the Board, the Company has adopted the Model Code of Conduct for Independent Directors, Key Managerial Personnel as prescribed in Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 and also as prescribed in the SEBI (Insider Trading) Regulations. The Company strictly follows the procedure to obtain necessary timely declarations from each of the directors and key managerial personnel. The Company normally hold one meeting of independent directors only to make performance review on 30th March every year.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSES REPORT

Managements discussion and perceptions on existing business, future outlook of the industry, future expansion and diversification plans of the Company and future course of action for the development of the Company are fully explained in a separately in Corporate Governance Report.

DIRECTORS:

Mr. Mihir R. Shah shall retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting as per provisions of Law. He is eligible for Reappointment and offers himself for reappointment. There are no Changes in the constitution of the Board of Directors during the year.

Mr. Satish M Kavathes two term of 5 years each as an Independent Directors comes to an end on 14/11/2024. In view of this fact, The Board of Directors have already appointed Mr. Kush Jigenbhai Shah, as Non Promoter, Non Executive Independent Director in its meeting held on 13/08/2024 for a period of 5 years from 13/08/2024 to 12/08/2029. As he was appointed as an Additional Director and as per SEBI (LODR) 2015 provisions his regular appointment as an Independent Director is subject to final approval of shareholders in ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting. Brief particulars of Mr. Kush Jigenbhai Shah is given in the Notice for AGM as per requirements of SEBI (LODR) 2015. A Suitable resolution is proposed to be passed at the AGM. Your directors recommend to pass the same with requisite majority.

All directors of the Company are not disqualified from being appointed or from being debarred from holding the position of Directors during the year as certified by Practicing Company Secretary as per requirements of SEBI (LODR) 2015. Such certificate is enclosed with this report as ANNEXURE-C.

DETAILS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS U/S 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

During the year under review the Company has not made any inter corporate loans, investments, given any corporate guarantee to any other body corporate, subsidiary, associate or any other company.

DETAILS OF THE BOARD AND GENERAL MEETINGS HELD AND ATTENDANCE OF DIRECTORS AT THE MEETINGS:

During the year, the company held total 4 Board meetings on 26/05/2023 14/08/2023, 07/11/2023 and 13/02/2024. Except Ms. Bina Vijay Patel, all other Directors were present at all the board meetings to consider various businesses and pass necessary resolutions. Ms. Bina Vijay Patel was present only in one meeting.

On 30/03/2023 there were 2 separate meetings held of Executive/ Promoters Directors Meeting and Independent Directors Meeting for making performance appraisal of directors at every board meeting individually and also for the board of directors body as a whole. The Company also held Directors Knowledge up gradation and familiarization programs twice in a year as per requirements of SEBI (LODR) 2015 and Schedule IV of the Companies Act 2013.

The Company has disclosed all the material information to the stock exchanges and the Registrar of Companies Office in time as per requirements of law and SEBI (LODR) 2015.

Directors present at the Meeting of board:

Names of Director 26/05/2023 14/08/2023 07/11/2023 13/02/2024 30/03/2024 Independent Directors Meeting 30/03/2024 Board Meeting for Review of Board Performance SATISH MAHADEV KAVATHE Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MIHIRBHAI RAMESHBHAI SHAH Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No HARISHBHAI RATILAL MEHTA Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes BINA VIJAY PATEL No No Yes No No No.

COMPOSITION OF VARIOUS COMMITTEES WITHIN THE ORGANISATION: AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The audit committee of the Board of Directors is as under:

Sr. no. Name Type No. of Meeting Attended 1. Shri Harishbhai R. Mehta Chairman 4 2. Shri Mihir R. Shah Member 4 3. Shri Satish Kavathe Member 4

(A) FUNCTION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The audit Committee is headed by Shri Harishbhai R. Mehta as Chairman, Retired Bank Manager, having knowledge of Banking operations, Internal Control, Internal Audit of business operations, financial control, accounting of financial transactions etc. He has more than 30 years of banking experience and also working as audit consultant for various banks and other corporations. He is further assisted by two non-executive directors namely Shri Mihir R Shah and Shri Satish Kavathe. Shri Mihir R Shah has business experience over 30 years. He has through knowledge of working, usage and accounting for financial products, which company uses to hedge its underlying exposure.

The Committee meets at least once every quarter and prepares its minutes on the proceedings and business discussed and transacted. The Committee reports and takes action on Internal Auditors Report. All committee reports and minutes are placed before the Board in all its meetings for information, guidance, directions and record keeping. In addition, the Committee also reviews the reports of the Internal Auditors and obtains guidance from the internal auditors, statutory auditors and other professionals of corporate repute from time to time to make timely compliances and payment of statutory dues.

(B) ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITY OF AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Committee acts as a bridge between the Statutory and the Internal Auditors and the Board of Directors of the Company. It is authorized to select and establish accounting policies, review reports of the Statutory and the Internal Auditors and meet with them to discuss and deliberate their suggestions, findings and other related matters. Further, the committee is authorized to, inter alia, monitor, review and evaluate the Auditors independence, performance and effectiveness of the audit process, oversight of the Companys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information, and review the quarterly, half yearly and annual financial statements before submission to the Board for approval. Further the committee is liable to examine the financial statements and the Auditors Report thereon, approve transactions of the Company with its related parties including consequent modifications thereof, grant omnibus approvals subject to fulfillment of certain conditions, analyze inter-corporate loans and investments, valuation of undertakings or assets of the Company wherever it is necessary. Further, it is also empowered to review the Management Discussion and Analysis of financial condition and results of operations and statement of significant related party transactions. It also looks into any other matter as referred to it by the Board of Directors from time to time.

Generally, all the items stated in Section 177(4) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Point A of Part C of the Schedule II of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are covered under the roles of the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee has been granted powers as prescribed under provisions of the Regulation 18(2)(c) of the aforesaid Regulations and reviews all the information as prescribed in Point B of the Part C of the Schedule II of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

(A) TERMS OF REFERENCE:

Shareholders/Investor Grievance committee looks into investor complaints if any, and redresses the same expeditiously. Beside the committee approves allotment, transfer & transmission of shares, debentures, any new certificates on split \ consolidation renewal etc. as may be referred to it by the Board of Directors. In addition the committee also looks in to compliance with stock exchange listing agreement and circulation of shareholder and general public interest information through proper media and stock exchanges from time to time.

(B) FORMATION:

The Shareholders/Investors Grievance Committee presently comprise 2 Independent Director and One Executive Director of the Company. During the year the Committee held 12 meeting (Last Saturday of every month) The Attendance of Members at the Meeting was as follows:

Sr. no. Name T ype No. of Meeting Attended 1. Shri Mihir R. Shah Chairman 5 2. Shri Satish Kavathe Member 5 3. Shri Harishbhai R. Mehta Member 5

(C ) FUNCTIONS OF INVESTORS SERVICES COMMITTEE:

The company has merged in this committee its earlier committee of share Transfer. This Committee looks in to all aspects related to Shares, Bonds Securities and retail investors. The committee also looks after the dematerialization process of equity shares. The Committee is also empowered to keep complete records of shareholders, statutory registers relating to shares and securities, maintaining of the complete record of share dematerialized, and complaints received from investors and other various agencies.

The committee has also appointed Mr. Kamlesh M Shah Practicing Company secretary as consultants to look after the legal cases and problems relating to the investors, shares securities etc.

The committee meets every month to approve all the cases of shares demat, transfer, issue of duplicate and resolution of the investors complaints, submission of information to various statutory authorities like NSDL / CDSL, SEBI, stock Exchanges, Registrar of companies periodically. Other roles duties powers etc. have been clearly defined in line with the Regulation 20 of listing obligation and disclosure requirement rules of SEBI and kept flexible by the Board from time to time.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Nomination and Remuneration committee comprises 2 independent Directors & One Executive Director which are as under:

Sr. no. Name Type No. of Meeting Attended 1. Shri Harish R Mehta. Chairman 1 2. Shri Mihir R Shah Member 1 3. Shri Satish Kavathe Member 1

(A) TERMS OF REFERENCE:

The remuneration committee comprises of 2 Non-Executive Independent Directors and One Whole Time Director who is non-Independent. The Committee is chaired by Mr. Harish R Mehta, the Non-Executive Independent Director. The committee is entrusted to do the following work.

(i) To ascertain the requirements of and appointment of Key Managerial personals.

(ii) To prescribe rules, regulations, policy, requirements of qualifications and experience of key managerial personnel.

(iii) To decide the terms of conditions of employment and responsibilities, authorities of all executive directors, Managing Director and to ensure that they discharge their duties diligently and report to Board regularly.

(iv) To fix the remuneration payable to Managing Director, Executive Director, Whole Time Directors.

(v) To decide on distribution of profits as commission amongst various executive and non-executive directors.

(vi) To design, frame and make policy for remuneration payable for key managerial personnel and up to 3rd rank departmental heads by way of issue of shares as ESOP or stock options or otherwise including to provide staff loans/ advances to subscribe to any ESOPs or Stock options by employees of the company.

Further except the cash reimbursement of actual expenses incurred by directors, no other benefits in the form of stock options or ESOP etc. are being offered to any directors of the Company or to any key managerial personnel for the year. As the company has long overdue accumulated losses in its books of accounts; it is not paying any sitting fees or commission of net profit or any other remuneration in kind to any of its directors. The Company does not have any key managerial personnel receiving remuneration of more than Rs. 200,000/- Per Month. The company is regular in labor compliances and payment of statutory labor dues with relevant authorities in time.

Other function roles duties powers etc. have been clearly defined in line with the Regulation 19 of listing obligation and disclosure requirement rules of SEBI and kept flexible for medication by the Board from time to time.

NUMBER OF BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEETING HELD DURING THE YEAR:

Name of the Committee No. of Meeting held Board Of Directors 4 + 2 Audit Committee of Board 4 Nomination Remuneration Committee 1 Stakeholders Relationship Committee 5

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

(Pursuant to Provisions of section 149(6) OF the Companies Act 2013)

All the Independent Directors of the Company do hereby declare that:

(1) All the Independent Directors of the Company are neither Managing Director, nor a Whole Time Director nor a Manager or a Nominee Director.

(2) All the Independent Directors in the opinion of the Board are persons of integrity and possesses relevant expertise and experience.

(3) Who are or were not a Promoter of the Company or its Holding or subsidiary or associate company.

(4) Who are or were not related to promoters or directors in the company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company

(5) Who has or had no pecuniary relationship with the company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company or their promoters or directors, during the two immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year.

(6) None of whose relatives has or had pecuniary relationship or transaction with the company, its holding, subsidiary, or associate company, or their promoters, or directors, amounting to two per cent or more of its gross turnover or total income or fifty lacs rupees or such higher amount as may be prescribed, whichever is lower, during the two immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year,

(7) Who neither himself, nor any of his relatives,

(a) Holds or has held the position of a key managerial personnel or is or has been employee of the company or its holding, subsidiary or associate company in any of three financial years immediately preceding the financial year in which I\he is proposed to be appointed.

(b) Is or has been an employee or proprietor or a partner, in any of the three financial years immediately preceding the financial years in which he is proposed to be appointed of

(i) A firm of auditors or company secretaries in practice or cost auditors of the company or its holding, subsidiary or associate company; OR

(ii) Any legal or a consulting firm that has or had any transaction with the company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company amounting to ten per cent, or more of the gross turnover of such firm;

(iii) Holds together with his relatives two per cent, or more of the total voting power of the company; OR

(iv) Is a Chief Executive or director, by whatever name called, or any non-profit organization that receives twenty five per cent or more of its receipts from the Company, any of its promoters, directors or its holding, subsidiary or associate company or that holds two per cent or more of the total voting power of the company; OR

(v) Who possesses such other qualifications as may be prescribed.

(vi) All the independent Directors are registered with the website www.independentdirectorsdatabank.in and they are exempted from passing the requisite proficiency test. Newely appointed Director Mr. Kush Jigenbhai Shah is yet to pass the Proficiency test however he is already registered as an Independent Director.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of section 134 Clause (C) of Sub-Section (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to financial statements for the year 2020-21, the Board of Directors state:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2023, as far as possible and to the extent, if any, accounting standards mentioned by the auditors in their report as not complied with, all other applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departure;

b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and profit and loss account of the Company for that period;

c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e) The directors in the case of a listed company had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DECLARATION BY BOARD AS PER REQUIREMENT OF SECTION 178 (1):

In compliance with Section 178 (1) as also in compliance with applicable Regulations of SEBI (LODR), 2015 the Board of Directors does hereby declare that:

a. The Company has proper constitution of the Board of Directors including independent directors in proportion as per requirement of SEBI (LODR), 2015.

b. The Company has constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Audit Committee as per requirements of the SEBI (LODR), 2015and provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

c. The Company has the policy for selection and appointment of independent directors who are persons of reputation in the society, have adequate educational qualification, sufficient business experience and have integrity & loyalty towards their duties.

d. The Company pays managerial remuneration to its Managing/Whole Time Directors based upon their qualification, experience and past remuneration received by them from their previous employers and companys financial position.

e. The Independent Directors are not paid sitting fee.

f. The Company is not paying any commission on net profits to any directors.

g. During the year the Board has met 5 times during the year. The details of presence of every director at each meeting of the Board including the meetings of the Committees, if any, are given in the reports of the Corporate Governance.

SYSTEM OF PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

1. The Board makes evaluation of the effectiveness and efficiency of every individual director, committee of directors, independent directors and board as a whole.

2. For these purposes the Board makes evaluation twice in a year on a half yearly basis.

3. The performance of individual directors is evaluated by the entire Board, excluding the Director being evaluated on the basis of presence of every director at a meeting, effective participation in discussion of each business agenda, feedback receives from every director on draft of the minutes and follow up for action taken reports from first line management.

4. Effectiveness and performance of various committees are evaluated on the basis of the scope of work assign to each of the committees, the action taken by the committees are reviews and evaluated on the basis of minutes and agenda papers for each of the committee meetings.

5. The performance of independent directors is evaluated on the basis of their participation at the meetings and post meeting follow up and communication from each of such independent directors.

PARTICULARS OF THE EMPLOYEES:

Particulars of the employees as required under provisions of Section 197 (12) of the Act read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, are not attached with this report since there was no employee who was in receipt of remuneration in excess of Rs.8,50,000 per month during the year or Rs. 1.2 Cr. per annum in the aggregate if employed part of the year.

AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

Ratification of Re- appointment of Statutory Auditors M/s. S D P M & COMPANY (Formerly Known as J Sunil Dad & Co., a peer reviewed firm of Chartered Accountants, for the Company for the year 2024-25 and to hold the office as such from the date of conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and to fix their remuneration with the Board of Director in their Meeting is required to be confirmed by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General meeting. Your Directors recommend to pass the resolution with requisite majority.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

The Company has appointed M/s. KAMLESH SHAH & SHAH CO. as the secretarial auditor for the financial year 2024-25. They have given their report in the prescribed form MR-3 for the year ended 31/03/2024 is annexed to this report as an ANNEXURE B.

COST AUDITORS:

The Company is not engaged in any manufacturing activities and its total turnover from such manufacturing activities per excisable goods is less than 35 crores and total turnover of the company is less than Rs. 100 crores. Hence no Cost auditors are required to be appointed. Further the Company is also not required to maintain the cost records for each of the product manufacturing activities.

OBSERVATION OF AUDITORS:

The Statutory Financial Auditors or Secretarial Auditors have not made any adverse remarks or qualifications in their report requiring the specific point wise clarification form the Board of Directors. All such observation in their reports are self-explanatory.

STATUTORY INFORMATION:

The Information required to be disclosed in the report of the Board of Directors as per the provisions of Section 134 of the Companies Act-2013 and the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules 1988 regarding the conservation of energy; technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are not applicable to the company. As Company is not manufacturing any product or providing any services.

During the year the company has not earned in foreign exchange and has also not incurred any foreign exchange expenditure.

MATERIAL CHANGES / INFORMATION:

1. No material changes have taken place after the closure of the financial year up to the date of this report which may have substantial effect on the business and financial of the Company.

2. No significant and material orders have been passed by any of the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companies operations in future.

APPRECIATION

Your directors place on records their sincere appreciation for the valuable support and co-operation as received from government authorities, Financial Institutions and Banks during the year. The Directors are also thankful for the support extended by Customers, Suppliers and contribution made by the employees at all level. The Directors would also like to acknowledge continued patronage extended by Companys shareholders in its entire endeavor.