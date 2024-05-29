To,

The Members,

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited standalone financial statements of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Limited ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement in Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statement, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statement").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2024 and profit and total comprehensive income, change in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matter related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, of has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statement.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations to be disclosed in its Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and

(iii) As per the information and explanation provided to us, the representation under sub clause (i) and (ii) is not contained any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year under audit.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, performed by us on the Company, have used accounting software for maintaining their respective books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of audit, we have not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For S D P M & Co. Chartered Accountants Sd/- Date :29/05/2024 Sunil Dad (Partner) Place : Ahmedabad M.No. 120702 UDIN: 24120702BKHIGB7140 FRN : 126741W

ANNAEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub - section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Limited as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S D P M & Co. Chartered Accountants Sd/- Date :29/05/2024 Sunil Dad (Partner) Place : Ahmedabad M.No. 120702 UDIN: 24120702BKHIGB7140 FRN : 126741W

ANNAEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Limited of even date)

i. In respect of companys fixed assets:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonably having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to information and explanations given to us by the management, no material discrepancy was noticed on such verification.

c. Company does not have any immovable property, accordingly clause 3(i)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not revalued any Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible asset or both during the year.

e. There has been no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) We have been informed that, inventories have been verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable with regard to the size of company. According to information and explanations given to us by the management, no material discrepancy was noticed on such verification.

b) The company is not having any working capital limited from any bank. So the clause 3(ii)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

iii. The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans and made any investments or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable

v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted the any deposits and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at 31st March, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and no such undisputed amounts were in arrears for a period of more than six months from the date they became.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us, there are no disputed dues outstanding on account of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other statutory dues.

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no transactions which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) According to the records made available to us and information and explanation given to us by the management, in our opinion the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a bank or financial institution.

(b) the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank of financial institution.

(c) According to the records made available to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) No funds have been raised on short term basis by the company. Thus the reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company does not have any subsidiary. Thus the reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of order is not applicable.

x. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer of further public offer during the year.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the company or no material fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) The company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year. So the clause 3(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

xii. According to the information and explanation given to us the company is not a nidhi company hence clause 3(xii) of companies (auditors Report) order 2020 is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. The company have an internal audit system. The reports of internal auditors have been considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. So the clause 3(xv) of the companies (auditors Report) order 2020 is not applicable.

xvi. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934.

xvii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. Based on our examination of the records of the company, there has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. hence clause 3 (xviii) of companies (auditors Report) order 2020 is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. As per the information and explanation given to us, the provisions of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company hence the reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Companies (auditors report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.