Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.6
(1.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:32:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.46

6.42

9.12

9.28

yoy growth (%)

94.14

-29.6

-1.77

-44.57

Raw materials

-11.33

-5.99

-8.5

-9.02

As % of sales

90.91

93.33

93.2

97.16

Employee costs

-0.33

-0.23

-0.22

-0.21

As % of sales

2.67

3.7

2.41

2.34

Other costs

-0.28

-0.13

-0.27

-0.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.29

2.07

2.96

2.63

Operating profit

0.51

0.05

0.12

-0.19

OPM

4.11

0.88

1.41

-2.14

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.07

-0.17

Other income

0

0.04

0.05

0.05

Profit before tax

0.5

0.08

0.1

-0.32

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

0.02

0.15

-14.62

-0.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.5

0.08

0.08

-0.31

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.01

0

Net profit

0.5

0.08

0.07

-0.31

yoy growth (%)

484.04

19.63

-122.9

-326.34

NPM

4.08

1.35

0.79

-3.42

