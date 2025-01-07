Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.46
6.42
9.12
9.28
yoy growth (%)
94.14
-29.6
-1.77
-44.57
Raw materials
-11.33
-5.99
-8.5
-9.02
As % of sales
90.91
93.33
93.2
97.16
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.23
-0.22
-0.21
As % of sales
2.67
3.7
2.41
2.34
Other costs
-0.28
-0.13
-0.27
-0.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.29
2.07
2.96
2.63
Operating profit
0.51
0.05
0.12
-0.19
OPM
4.11
0.88
1.41
-2.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.07
-0.17
Other income
0
0.04
0.05
0.05
Profit before tax
0.5
0.08
0.1
-0.32
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
0.02
0.15
-14.62
-0.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.5
0.08
0.08
-0.31
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.01
0
Net profit
0.5
0.08
0.07
-0.31
yoy growth (%)
484.04
19.63
-122.9
-326.34
NPM
4.08
1.35
0.79
-3.42
